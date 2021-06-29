Don’t underestimate ‘Charlie Mac’ – but he is facing tough battles on land and sea  

Many politicians have enhanced, if not specifically built, careers on being underestimated by colleagues and rivals.

Two recent Taoisigh, Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny, come to mind in that regard.

So, watch Charlie McConalogue, because by land and by sea, he will soon be in the national limelight. And it will be interesting to see how he stands up to the pressure on two political ‘war fronts’.

Around Leinster House, he became known as “Agriculture Minister for September” when his appointment was announced on September 2 last year. By that rating, Barry Cowen had been “July Agriculture Minister” until he was forced to quit over historical episodes about drink driving.

The “August Agriculture Minister” was the redoubtable Dara Calleary of Mayo, who fell due to the strange story of ‘Golfgate’ in Clifden, which also claimed an EU Commissioner, and left a new Supreme Court judge in doubt for some months.

‘Charlie Mac’ slipped in quietly at Agriculture House and has kept the ball low ever since.

But his job in charge of Irish farming also includes fishery and marine policy.

Fishing is also big stuff in his political base and home of Donegal, and the five-seat constituency contains the nation’s biggest fishing port at splendid Killybegs.

Rival politicians, like the Sinn Féin duo Pearse Doherty and Pádraig MacLochlainn, along with the Independent TD Thomas Pringle who actually lives in Killybegs, only need to be right about everything that is wrong from now on.

The locally based double-hatted government minister has to be seen to be delivering remedies which relate to incomes.

So, we are going to hear an awful lot more about Charlie McConalogue in the coming weeks. And how he will stand up to the pressure is hard to predict.

Some assessments of Minister McConalogue to mark the first government anniversary have been a bit trite in their dismissals of him. Let’s go back to the issue of underestimation.

In February 2011, when Fianna Fáil fell into its absolutely worst ever electoral outing, Charlie McConalogue, aged 33, totally bucked the trend and became a new TD for the party at a time when the political obituary writers were warming to their doom-laden predictions. In the old three-seat Donegal North East, he polled 6,613 first preferences and was never in doubt for the last seat.

Before that he had worked as a political organiser at Fianna Fáil headquarters for some time before returning home ostensibly to work the family farm, but also to lay the groundwork for a Dáil campaign.

He is a grassroots politician in the old west of Ireland mode, being first elected to Donegal County Council in 2009 and serving as county mayor for the following political year.

He has a BA in history and politics from UCD. But the question now is can he box off the ropes on two very politically sensitive issues?

The farm and fish minister will find his political future lies in stroking details. Last Friday evening, the EU institutions agreed a draft deal on farm funding up to 2027 and now it’s up to member governments to fight like hell to finesse the details.

Critically for Ireland, this draft deal includes provisions forcing the 27 member states to make a much bigger effort to bring farm subsidy rates towards a national average. Famously, the EU regime has long meant that big farmers take the most, with 20pc of farmers receiving 80pc of the grants.

So, the good news of McConalogue very probably is that under this new CAP deal, all Irish farmers on low grants must be brought up to at least 85pc of the national average by 2027. That could mean that intensive farming areas in the south and east could cede a lot of grant aid to the north and west.

It means consternation across the sector. But, while it is awkward nationally and economically, on a political level it is not the end of the world for a Fianna Fáil person on the western seaboard.

The fisheries dilemma is more immediate and complex for the Donegal-based minister. The post-Brexit outcome has turned into the opposite of the European solidarity backing Irish efforts to keep the Border open. Trawlers in Dublin port last week protested outside a meeting of the Dáil at the National Convention Centre.

Predictions by Mr McConalogue’s predecessor, Michael Creed, two years ago, about huge losses in mackerel and prawns, have sadly come true and the mood right now is grim in coastal communities.

The reality is that Ireland faces bigger Brexit cuts proportionally than other member states and this compounds anxiety at historical EU limits on the right to fish in Irish waters. Clearly those being driven out of UK waters will end up in Irish waters.

A tougher one is that new Brussels rules require fish to be weighed at piers instead of factories. On the one hand, those involved in the Irish industry have denounced this change. But Brussels officials say a European Commission audit in 2018 that found controls were suspect.

All this suggests that, while McConalogue’s farm problems are very awkward, his fishery issues may be more immediate and locally threatening.