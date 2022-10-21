Don’t believe the hype: Below-cost selling is actually good for beef farmers

Below-cost selling is a bête noire for many beef farmers. Cheap beef deals in supermarkets are driving farmgate prices down, we are told, and banning below-cost selling would solve all our problems.

In November 2005 the then Minister for Enterprise, Micheál Martin, repealed the Groceries Order, which had banned the below-cost sale of grocery goods since 1987.

“There is no evidence that the order has protected fair competition in the grocery sector and there is substantial evidence that consumers are paying higher prices because of the order,” said Martin at the time.

The order was reliant on invoices from suppliers, and was impossible to police. And it did not cover fresh vegetables, fresh fruit, fresh and frozen meat, and fish.

Irish grocery shopping has undergone significant change since the order was drafted in 1987 — as is the case in Britain and Europe.

For many, the Ireland of the 1980s was not a prosperous and comfortable place to live. Emigration was common.

Highly processed foods, along with beauty products, were virtually non-existent in a 1980s shopping trolley.

These days, basic food staples make up only a small percentage of the grocery spend.

When shoppers are deciding where to do their largest shop of the week, much depends on their meat-buying preferences.

Covid lockdown gave a temporary bounce to smaller shops and butchers, but tighter household budgets this year are seeing consumers back chasing ‘value’ in their grocery shopping.

This was confirmed to me by a German buyer of meats for European supermarkets recently.

The unrelenting competition between retailers is dangerous for farmers. Last week, Lidl Belgium reported an operating loss of €47.1m for the year, their worst ever figures, and showed how far big retailers are willing to go in their quest for market dominance.

The independent retail sector in Belgium fears of a wave of bankruptcies.

For the big supermarkets, some products are crucial to draw in footfall. Beef is one of them.

This does not mean retailers can charge what they like for it —on the contrary, they feel that if they discount beef, they will be able to recoup their losses on other products, such as cosmetics.

As someone who hasn’t bought haircare products in over 30 years, the fact that supermarkets manage to make large profits elsewhere in their stores, away from the fresh beef section, is not a reason for beef farmers to demand a ban on below-cost selling.

Price promotions — where the supermarkets carry the costs — increase the volume of beef products sold, while also ensuring that beef is competitively priced, relative to the low-cost pig and poultry meats.

While we would all love to see beef on the supermarket shelves being sold for sky-high prices, in reality, supermarkets are just one of many sales outlets for beef, alongside fast-food restaurants, hotels, pubs and other food-service businesses.

If retailers continue to see value in beef promotions, while also being willing to cover their costs, and it helps shift volumes of stock that would otherwise be accumulating, it must be seen as a positive.

The alternative is stock building up and consumers buying other meats instead.

With 85pc of our beef exported, a ban on below-cost selling in Ireland is virtually meaningless for beef farmers. It may be useful for vegetable growers, but for beef farmers, a ban would be counter-productive and expensive.

With Christmas approaching and the factory beef price under pressure, more retail price promotions of beef is what is required, not a ban on below-cost selling.

Angus Woods is a drystock farmer in Co Wicklow