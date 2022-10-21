Farming

Don’t believe the hype: Below-cost selling is actually good for beef farmers

A ban on this supermarket tactic might help vegetable growers would be counter-productive and expensive for beef producers

Benefit: &lsquo;If retailers continue to see value in beef promotions, while also being willing to cover their costs, and it helps shift volumes of stock that would otherwise be accumulating, it must be seen as a positive&rsquo; Expand

Angus Woods

Below-cost selling is a bête noire for many beef farmers. Cheap beef deals in supermarkets are driving farmgate prices down, we are told, and banning below-cost selling would solve all our problems.

In November 2005 the then Minister for Enterprise, Micheál Martin, repealed the Groceries Order, which had banned the below-cost sale of grocery goods since 1987.

