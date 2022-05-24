Digital hubs essential for breathing life back into remote rural communities

I suspect most readers have never been to Drumhowan. It’s a small village nestled in among the Drumlin hills in the heart of Monaghan. You take a right off the N2 on to the smaller road to Shercock, and then a right off it on to an even smaller road and down to the end of it before doing a shimmy across to a tiny strip of tar.

By this stage, you’re on a road where the cow parsley that is pouring out of the facing ditches is almost meeting in the middle of the road, and you’d be well advised to take it easy on the accelerator.

Just when you think Google Maps has led you up the proverbial garden path, Drumhowan GAA club is revealed on the right. It’s a picture postcard clubhouse, with a lovely new car park, a well-tended pitch and a community centre with floors so spick and span, you could eat your dinner off them.

I should point out that I actually got my grub on a plate at an event being hosted by the centre. It was being live-streamed all over the world, courtesy of the clubhouse’s state of the art internet connection.

Despite the challenges posed by the Drumlin hills that surround the area, they managed to bounce the signal off a community-owned water tower nearly a mile away to beam in a powerful connection.

But it was the day-to-day impact of that internet connection that was far more transformational than the all-island event I was attending.

A good internet connection, coupled with basic facilities such as rooms, desks and break-out areas, allows locals to work remotely, as many did during the pandemic, and some continue to do so. It’s not just work-related benefits. Local children avail of piano lessons from a teacher in Dublin.

While we’ve heard phrases like ‘digital hubs’ being flung around the place like confetti over the last decade, it’s becoming a reality for 400 communities like Drumhowan the length and breadth of the country.

Of course, it doesn’t need to be a GAA club as such. Old police stations and parish halls have and will be converted to serve this new requirement.

Read More

The potential for these hubs to transform rural areas was always there, but Covid really turbo-charged the possibilities. Before the pandemic, employers were always iffy about how well they could manage with staff working remotely. They took the approach that ‘if in doubt, leave it out’.

But the lockdowns forced businesses to accept the reality that staff could be just as productive working remotely as anybody forced to appear at the office.

And staff suddenly realised how much more pleasant life could be if the commute was removed. Indeed, many went a step further and took the decision to move further away from the cities and towns where they could find more affordable housing and perhaps a better quality of life.

The environment is a big silent winner here, with all those millions of hours wasted in congestion traffic removed overnight.

Remote working also breathes new life into rural areas that have experienced a brain drain, with all the ‘good’ jobs corralled up in Dublin or Cork or Galway.

Suddenly, the accountant, marketing rep, banker and researcher could all return to live and work in the locality they grew up in.

They can buy their coffee and lunch roll in the local shop and turn up for training without an hour-long commute.

Covid also made us realise that living and working at home 24-7 is not everyone’s cup of tea. We’re social animals and having a local hub where you meet others for the water-cooler chat or cuppa is a necessity to keep many of us sane.

Some might decry the impact that a move away from the cities will have on businesses in urban centres that previously relied on that lunchtime trade.

However, all the studies show that the benefits clearly outweigh the negatives and so remote working is here to stay.

Rural communities need to grasp the opportunity and ensure they have a hub that caters to modern office workers’ needs. By doing so, they will be laying a foundation for local growth and prosperity in the decades ahead.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie