I’ve been grouchy all week. A staffing issue is the main concern. But it’s one of those periods when it feels like nothing’s going my way.

Meath Leader confirmed to me last week they wouldn’t have funding for my farm shop for at least a year.

I was holding off on the €200,000 project in the hope that they would magic up something since their funding dried up last February.

Apparently Heather Humphreys’ Department of Rural Development believes that actual development in rural areas can be put on ice for a year or two while the rest of the world sails by.

Other State agencies are giving me heartache too. Meath County Council’s Planning department is dragging me through the wringer for a fire cert for one of my sheds, while ESB Networks have sat on an application that I paid for in full over four months ago.

When the ESB first told me it would take them up to 12 weeks to get out to me I could scarcely believe it.

Then I got the text informing me that while they were “making every effort to meet (their) target timeframes… a backlog due to high volumes… means your connection may be delayed for (another) 6-8 weeks”. Mother of Divine!

In the background, our Ukrainians who had arrived in March were making no progress getting themselves set up in accommodation independently.

There was never an angry word between us, but it was creating small additional pressures. For example, our old septic tank started to come under a bit of pressure, and I found myself out slopping around in a hired digger machine doing my best to re-jig the percolation area for the tank.

I’m going off on a tangent here, but you’ll never fully appreciate the skills that machinery operators have until you try it yourself.

If you, like me, have looked at digger drivers in the past and thought that it must be a handy number swivelling around in their cabs as they deftly move soil and stone from one spot to the next, think again.

I had barely dropped the bucket into the ground when a spew of water emerged from the earth to herald the first of the burst water pipes. Cursing my luck and the long-forgotten pipe, I got the well turned off and a joiner on the pipe.

Determined to get through the job before the day was out in order to get the machine back off hire, I jumped back into the digger to resume the original job.

Until I hit the next pipe. This one happened to be a ¾-inch water pipe paired with a heavy-duty electrical cable. I was so lucky I didn’t pierce the electrical cable that I had to take a few minutes to gather my wits. ‘Who runs a bloody electrical cable across a percolation area?!’ I fumed to myself.

Of course, this is the nature of decade upon decade of gradual development on a farm.

Two days later the digger was still on hire. In addition to a CAT scanner that can detect underground cables. A bloody marvellous yoke for less than €50 a day. Just a shame no-one had told me about them beforehand!

The near-miss had me questioning my tactics. Does it make sense to try to do the work yourself and risk screwing up the job, or pay through the nose for a tradesman to come in and sort it out?

At north of €40 per hour for anyone with tools and skills, the latter gets expensive very quickly, but maybe it’s the cheapest fix in the long run.

Back to our Ukrainians. It was only in the last month that a sense of urgency about looking for alternative accommodation started to kick in. But with every passing week, it was starting to look less and less likely that anything suitable would come up.

And then in the space of a few days, they all left. It seems that the word on the street was that the flow of Ukrainians is not going to stop any time soon, and that the accommodation crisis is going to get worse before it gets better.

Their best hope for getting into the system to find their own accommodation was to present themselves at Citywest for registration and take their chances.

The whole experience left us with mixed emotions. We were glad we opened our home when we did, but we are even happier to have it back to ourselves. Albeit with some guilty pangs about off-loading the problem onto the State.

But the plight of our Ukrainian friends also provides a bit of perspective on the day-to-day niggles that I blame for my tetchiness.

As my granny used to always say, nothing’s bad that couldn’t be worse. It was her diplomatic way of telling me to cop on and cheer up.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie