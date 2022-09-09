Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Digging myself into a series of deeper holes

Darragh McCullough

I tried to avoid paying through the nose for a tradesman to come in and sort out a few problems, but things quickly went wrong

Not as easy as it looks: Decades of gradual works on a farm can leave nasty surprises under the ground Expand

Close

Not as easy as it looks: Decades of gradual works on a farm can leave nasty surprises under the ground

Not as easy as it looks: Decades of gradual works on a farm can leave nasty surprises under the ground

Not as easy as it looks: Decades of gradual works on a farm can leave nasty surprises under the ground

I’ve been grouchy all week. A staffing issue is the main concern. But it’s one of those periods when it feels like nothing’s going my way.

Meath Leader confirmed to me last week they wouldn’t have funding for my farm shop for at least a year.

Most Watched

Privacy