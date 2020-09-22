Farming

Denis Naughten: Why a ‘Kerrygold’ brand is needed to save our suckler beef sector

Denis Naughten

The discussion, heated at times, about the proposed PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) status for Irish beef is fundamental to the future viability of suckler farming in Ireland.

Firstly, what we are talking about is having a premium brand for Irish beef that is endorsed by the EU, similar to the Kerrygold brand for Irish dairy products.

I’m passionate about this issue because it is likely to be the last opportunity we have to establish a distinctive brand for what we all accept is a unique product in global terms: grass-fed, extensively reared Irish suckler beef.