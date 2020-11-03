Denis Naughten: New Climate Bill is anti-Irish and will decimate our rural economy

The new Climate Bill going through the Dáil is anti-Irish, and this approach is being further locked in by the EU re-negotiation of our 2030 climate targets.

Don’t get me wrong, climate change must be addressed, and we do need a new climate law to make that happen in Ireland, both urban and rural.

As Ireland’s first Climate Minister, I did not have the legal tools available to bring about the type of sustainable change that was needed. I envy the way Eamon Ryan can push things along.

But in the rush to get things done, our economy and rural economy are being pushed under a bus when there are alternative approaches that could be taken to achieve the same end goal.

Sadly, the Climate Bill

will decimate our economy and our rural economy and do little in return to achieve our global goal of reducing emissions.

So why is this Bill anti-Irish? The climate rule book has been developed by industrialised countries, so the tools used by our EU colleagues to address the climate problem are based on the bulk of emissions coming from industry, cities and intensive agriculture.

In Ireland 37pc of our population live in rural areas — far higher than in other EU nations — and we have just two cities with a population over 100,000 population.

So our climate challenges in Ireland are all about land use, and dispersed land use in particular: extensive agricultural practices; isolated rural communities reliant on cars; a large number of small towns; the disproportionate scale of Dublin to the rest of the country; I could go on...

Therefore land use is far more important in an Irish climate context than anywhere else in Europe, and our failure to quantify our carbon sequestration, how our land and what we grow on it can absorb and store carbon, puts us at a distinct disadvantage when negotiating climate targets from an Irish perspective.

Our climate challenges are the polar opposites to our European colleagues. And the EU climate rules are designed to address EU challenges, not Irish challenges.

This in-built ‘industrialised country’ bias is everywhere, from the environmental zealots who shoot down any alternative approach right through to the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC), which will now under this new law set our domestic climate targets.

To give a simple example of this environmental bias: in the four annual reviews of the CCAC there is just a single scant reference in the 2018 review to broadband where it states “potentially the National Broadband Plan will also have an impact on climate objectives”.

Yet during that four-year period, broadband provision was one of the most significant long-term steps taken by Government to reduce transport emissions, particularly in rural communities.

Why would someone commute long distances if they could sit at a hot-desk in a local village? Why would someone sit for an hour in traffic if they could sit at their desk at home? And we all see the impact such measures had on our emissions during the first lockdown.

There has been a failure by the CCAC to acknowledge this fact, given that such a high proportion of our

population commuted long distances to a desk job before lockdown.

Why? Because this does not tie in with the continental European definition of climate action. By that definition it’s far better to slaughter 500,000 cattle – and importantly it’s much better at securing the headlines.

And now this new Climate Bill wants to enshrine this EU bias and Irish climate bias into our laws. That’s why this Bill is anti-Irish.

Denis Naughten is an Independent TD for Roscommon