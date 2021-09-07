Degradingly low food prices will revive calls for a ban on below-cost selling

What do a pineapple, a bag of pears and a punnet of mushrooms have in common?

Very little, except that their prices tags were all heavily reduced (9c, 17c and 9c, respectively) in supermarkets on Sunday evening and ended up in my shopping basket.

Just last Friday, the Minister for Agriculture signed into law new EU market transparency rules.

The pineapples weren’t squishy or on the way out; the pears, while their ‘best before date’ was Sunday, are ‘ripen at home’ so no doubt have a few days left in them, while the mushrooms had a best before date of September 9!

In other words, there was nothing wrong with any of the food, except in some cases its ‘best before’ date had it marked in consumers’ eyes as of lesser value.

Such heavy discounting is better than throwing out the food, the supermarkets would argue. But has it just fundamentally moved the location of the bin from supermarket to home?

Food waste from households is increasing, according to the Environmental Protection Agency — and no wonder, when food is sold so cheaply?

I wouldn’t mind, but I spotted on social media a tweet that water-melons were retailing at €21 in one supermarket in Clontarf, which is probably about right, given it travelled halfway around the world to get onto an Irish supermarket shelf.

A bit like the 9c pineapple.

Super-low fruit and vegetable prices are nothing new to Irish farmers, who annually put their heads in their hands when supermarkets slash prices in the run-up to Christmas.

The practice is degrading to food producers, not to mention the harm it’s likely causing the environment.

It again raises the question of consumers’ food knowledge and the value put on food.

There’s no doubt that special offers trump consumers’ sentiments around provenance and seasonality.

Some months ago, competition authorities here felt there was little to be gained from a ban below-cost selling, noting that in jurisdictions where it has been trialled, the farmer rarely gained.

However, if all a ban on below-cost selling did was to highlight the true value of food, perhaps that in itself would be worthwhile.

Crazy and all as it seems the €21 watermelon could be a good thing.