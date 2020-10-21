There are now 71 days and counting until the final Brexit witching hour. Despite many dangers, the ultimate no-deal calamity can be avoided, but more time is being squandered after last weekend's melodramatics.

Talks on a future EU-UK trade deal are stalled, with both sides demanding reassurances that respective attitudes will change and become more open to compromise. That, in sum, is what came out of the weekend EU leaders' summit and the London reaction that followed.

Yesterday, Brussels' chief negotiator Michel Barnier insisted it was time to go back to work. "My message: we should be making the most out of the little time left. Our door remains open," Mr Barnier said on Twitter.

This ongoing impasse, probably just a delay in the talks restart, coincided with a heavy defeat in the House of Lords over the controversial Internal Markets Bill which changes Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trade status.

The upper house of the UK parliament voted by 395 to 169 to change the controversial draft law, which is the subject of international litigation by the EU. The amendment expressed "regret" that the government is breaching international law by reneging on aspects of the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement.

Many Conservative peers broke party ranks to vote with Labour and Independents to defeat the UK government. This vote is largely symbolic because the upper house can really only delay things. But these debates and votes do not help the international image of Mr Johnson and his government.

More real concern focuses on the continuing impasse in the trade talks. This comes despite a move by Mr Barnier on Monday towards meeting demands from his UK counterpart, David Frost, to upgrade negotiations to a more high-speed format.

This gesture was not enough for London, which asked Mr Barnier to signal "a fundamental change in approach" and show tangible evidence of this. For now both sides remain "good friends" - but they are not tangling on making a real deal.

The real problem is that time is running out ahead of the December 31 deadline. Trade talks have been suspended since last Friday when Boris Johnson demanded the EU change approach after an ultimatum from a leaders' summit on the need to compromise.

EU officials said yesterday they were baffled at UK negotiator David Frost's demand that Brussels acknowledge that a deal would be the product of compromise. They say that this is how all deals are done.

"I think it's pretty obvious in order to come to an agreement both sides need to meet. And this is also obviously the case in this negotiation," one official said.

EU officials and diplomats can point to numerous conciliatory statements by various European leaders that came alongside that ultimatum. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said last Friday that an agreement of course meant the EU must make compromises also.

The main frustration on the European side is that talks are being delayed after the EU moved on the main points of substance. "They got what they wanted on intensified talks, on legal texts, on multiple areas. Now, they are just faffing around," one EU diplomat said.

Brussels diplomats say agreement remained close on most key areas before negotiations were suspended by Mr Johnson last week. Sources on both sides acknowledge progress.