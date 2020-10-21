Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Defeat in Lords for Boris Johnson as UK accused of 'just faffing around'

John Downing


Warning: Michel Barner says time is running out for the talks Expand

Close

Warning: Michel Barner says time is running out for the talks

Warning: Michel Barner says time is running out for the talks

REUTERS

Warning: Michel Barner says time is running out for the talks

There are now 71 days and counting until the final Brexit witching hour. Despite many dangers, the ultimate no-deal calamity can be avoided, but more time is being squandered after last weekend's melodramatics.

Talks on a future EU-UK trade deal are stalled, with both sides demanding reassurances that respective attitudes will change and become more open to compromise. That, in sum, is what came out of the weekend EU leaders' summit and the London reaction that followed.

Yesterday, Brussels' chief negotiator Michel Barnier insisted it was time to go back to work. "My message: we should be making the most out of the little time left. Our door remains open," Mr Barnier said on Twitter.