Dear Santa, please give bold Boris a good clout

Darragh McCullough

Darragh is also hoping Santa will drop by the marts and pick him up some reddish-coloured weanlings Expand

Dear Santa, Hope you had a good and Covid-free year above in Lapland. We’ve been plagued by it down here, and it’s worse it’s getting. So if you have any spare vaccines knocking around up there, stick a few in the stocking. They certainly won’t go to waste!

I presume you can’t do anything about the weather, but I reckon you could probably get your hands on some blocking or access codes to those satellites that the Department of Agriculture has me plagued with.

If I could just hack into the system to delete out all my ditches I’d have a much handier 2020 in store.

Privacy