Deal or no deal, whatever Brexit we get at this stage will be an economic nightmare

Gleaming smiles, confident body language, “sunlit uplands”-style phrases. Some details still to be ironed out but you can trust us – that’s going to be the message. Best possible deal was struck under the circumstances, etc.

Probably, this is the gist of how any Brexit trade agreement will be announced, as one is expected to be in the next few days.

While it’s not impossible that negotiations will fall at the final hurdle, the suggestion is a bargain is about to be struck.

Unless one isn’t. You never know with Brexiteers and their cake-and-eat-it mentality.

We’re currently in the Brexit transition period, due to end 26 days from now. The next phase, beginning on January 1, has another name. It’s called Brexit. Consequently, everyone has a vested interest in pinning down the arrangements.

It can be no surprise that negotiations are right up against the wire because the British strategy was always to run down the clock. They need a deadline to focus on, which is why Simon Coveney insisted this week there’ll be no extra time – no further extensions, leeway or postponements.

Meanwhile, the landing zone for a deal can still be glimpsed, even as commentary is reduced to reporting on sandwiches ferried into negotiators in London while haggling continues. But some fudging will be necessary to get any agreement over the line.

Whatever emerges will be an economic nightmare. Not good for Ireland, worse again for Northern Ireland, with the region bandied about shamelessly as leverage during the negotiations.

If no deal materialises – although on the balance of probabilities one is more likely than not – the Johnson government will legislate for the full Internal Market Bill to ensure seamless trade between the UK’s four component parts.

This backsliding bill was devised as a tactic to put pressure on European dealmakers, but in that role it has backfired. Like aspirin, it is hard to swallow whole.

The bill has caused international reputational damage to Britain because it overrides commitments in the Withdrawal Agreement and undermines the Good Friday Agreement.

Currently, it is in the so-called “ping-pong” stage, bouncing between the House of Commons and the House of Lords. But the Lords cannot hold it up indefinitely. If no deal happens with the EU, this bill can and will become law.

The Age of Brexit has been an uncommonly divisive phenomenon in Britain. Just as Donald Trump hijacked the Republican Party, Brexiteers commandeered the Tories.

Boris Johnson may not be the world’s most committed Brexiteer but he has decided to own Brexit – “An ill-favoured thing, sir, but mine own,” as Touchstone puts it in As You Like It.

Mr Johnson is the kind of man who expects to find bank notes lying in the street just as he runs short of money. And maybe he does, at least often enough to justify his optimism. What he mainly wants is a deal he can sell to his party, Brexiteers and recovering Brexiteers alike.

If at all possible, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will find a way to give him one. He understands, as Nelson Mandela did, that nobody is more dangerous than somebody who has been humiliated. No doubt, deal or no deal, Mr Johnson will present himself as his people’s Messiah.

While any deal will be rammed through quickly, aftermath recriminations will continue for a long time to come – expect much bad faith from the current Tory government.

There’s an air of faded tinsel about this British administration. However, it will be several years before it is seen in its true light and voted out. Our neighbours are in the grip of poisonous fantasy, and poisonous fantasy is extremely difficult to shake off.

In the Republic, the mood is a mixture of pandemic fatigue and jaundiced resignation towards Brexit. Here’s what we know for certain, regardless of whether a deal is made.

Brexit will impact on trading between Ireland and Britain. Even if a deal eliminates or reduces tariffs, customs clearance will be necessary. Queues at customs checkpoints are a given. A blizzard of paperwork is inevitable. Supply-chain delays are inescapable – and perhaps some British retailers will decide it is no longer worthwhile doing business in Ireland.

The Irish Government has worked hard at getting ‘Brexit-ready’ but, over time, there will be less trade with Britain due to challenges in engaging in business.

In the North, people are rightly apprehensive about economic shocks. Job loss and reduced incomes, naturally, but concerns, too, about the possibility of more expensive food and less choice in supermarkets. There are fears some of the British chains will pull out of the region.

The North is not ready for a border in the Irish Sea because the systems have been neither confirmed nor completed. Any attempt at preparation has been cosmetic. After all, how can you plan when you don’t really know what you’re planning for? Business can’t operate on that basis.

Detail is what gives people confidence and allows them to get ready. Back-of-the-envelope calculations and an air of we-can-work-it-out-as-we-go-along? Not so much. A further complication is that business is being given a matter of weeks to implement changes which would normally take years.

There are some 2,000 jobs in services in Newry, a great deal of it cross-border. How will Brexit affect them? What about the people who live in one jurisdiction and work in the other?

The North stays in the EU single market for goods while the rest of the UK leaves – meaning new checks, controls and paperwork on trade between Britain and the North. Some of these changes will apply even if a trade deal is agreed.

In some parts of the North, it is only now sinking in that the region will be treated differently to Britain. For example, farmers now have to apply for an EORI (Economic Operators Registration and Identification) number to continue buying equipment from suppliers in Britain. This is a European Union registration and identification number for businesses importing or exporting goods into or out of the EU.

Also, how can there be certainty around food going from Britain into the North? Who guarantees food safety? What happens if there’s a health scare in a batch of food entering the North from Britain, making its way into the Republic and maybe into other EU territories? Imagine how that would impact on the integrity of the North’s economy. We may be separate jurisdictions, but we are closely interconnected – shockwaves there will judder here.

So, we hope for a deal. Having cake and eating it may or may not occur, but at least baking is happening. May it lead to something palatable.