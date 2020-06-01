Farming

Darragh McCulough: Make hay while the sun shines: farmers need more incentives to install solar panels

Darragh McCullough

The farmer in me always found Bank Holidays slightly baffling. Suppliers shut for the day during some of the busiest times of the year? The concept strikes me as downright bizarre at the moment when there are still close to one million people on the Covid dole.

As ever, life on farms trundles along, regardless of Bank Holidays, Christmas breaks and lockdowns.

There has been no shortage of activity here, with over 50kW of solar panels installed during the last week.