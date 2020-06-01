Darragh McCulough: Make hay while the sun shines: farmers need more incentives to install solar panels

The farmer in me always found Bank Holidays slightly baffling. Suppliers shut for the day during some of the busiest times of the year? The concept strikes me as downright bizarre at the moment when there are still close to one million people on the Covid dole.

As ever, life on farms trundles along, regardless of Bank Holidays, Christmas breaks and lockdowns.

There has been no shortage of activity here, with over 50kW of solar panels installed during the last week.

A bit like the way many farmers are obsessively checking their weather forecast apps looking for rain, I now find myself idly staring at an app showing me how much power I'm using and exporting to the grid.

I finally took the plunge just three weeks ago when I got a call from the provider to say that a job had fallen through and they could slot me in for an installation if I was interested.

There are a number of ways to draw down grants on solar PV projects, with 30pc available through the SEAI, 40pc through the horticulture and TAMS grants, and up to 60pc if you're lucky enough to qualify as a young farmer.

Even with only 'old-farmer' days ahead of me now, I still think that solar is the way to go.

Even with the lowest level of grant aid, the payback should be no more than seven years. In addition, I have a feeling that the government will have to move on paying people for the surplus electricity that they are spilling onto the grid at some point soon.

Of course, the monopoly that ESB Networks has over the grid is stymying progress on this, but how else do we make the switch to a more sustainable energy supply?

If the Greens and other political parties are serious about moving the country towards a carbon-neutral economy, complete with restrictions on the emissions that any farmer can produce, surely they should sort out their own State-owned businesses and allow us to be paid for renewable energy?

Finances

In the meantime, I'll take any grant I get at the moment, since who the hell knows what way the exchequer's finances will go over the next decade?

I thought a €50,000 spend on panels would involve cranes and cherry-pickers and a couple of weeks of work.

So I didn't know whether to be impressed or disappointed when a team of five lads had the whole job wrapped up in two days.

There is no mystery to the installation process. Aluminium battens are tek-screwed into the ridges on the shed's galvanised sheeting.

The panels are clamped to the battens by a plate on a bolt, and each panel is plugged into the next one.

A cable is run down to an inverter unit mounted on the wall, where the power is fed into the farm mains.

Don't ask me how it knows when to switch to exporting it to the grid - all I know is that it tells me what's happening on my phone!

I've been mesmerised by the ability of the panels to start generating power at 5am in the morning when the first rays of the sun are peeping over the horizon.

We are only using a fraction of the power that they are currently generating, but our electricity usage balloons by more than ten-fold during June, July and August when we start handling daffodil bulbs and onions, with intake lines, big industrial fans and fridges all going at full pelt.

That almost perfectly mirrors the peak output period for the panels, so we hope to utilise about 80pc of their annual output.

I didn't go with the premium option of 30-year guarantees on output, and opted instead for a middle-of-the-road German-manufactured panel that came with a performance guarantee for 25 years.

On the basis that many of us don't know where we'll be this time next year, let alone in 25 years' time, I'm happy to keep the 10pc premium in my back pocket.

The battery storage option still isn't cheap enough to make it a no-brainer, but with milk cooling and water heating accounting for two-thirds of the electricity used on your average dairy farm, and the seasonal milk production curve perfectly matching a solar panel's electricity output, there's got to be massive scope in storing the power in insulated hot water tanks and ice banks.

With a 14pc return on investment, it can only be a matter of time before every second shed in the country becomes part of a farmer's pension plan.