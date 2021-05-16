Farming

Farming

Darragh McCullough: Why farmers should all make a list of measures we're taking to make our farms more sustainable

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath

Last week I discovered my own antidote to the toxic bickering that has polarised environmentalists and the farming community.

Fed up trying to convince those outside of farming that there is no black or white answer to the environmental challenges posed by food production, I was concentrating on the day-to-day management of the farm at home.

