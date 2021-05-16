Darragh McCullough: Why farmers should all make a list of measures we’re taking to make our farms more sustainable

Last week I discovered my own antidote to the toxic bickering that has polarised environmentalists and the farming community.

Fed up trying to convince those outside of farming that there is no black or white answer to the environmental challenges posed by food production, I was concentrating on the day-to-day management of the farm at home.

Farming in the 21st Century involves lots of routine jobs that my grandad would have found baffling.

For example, one of my weekly chores is to generate content to keep the public engaged in the range of products that we sell through our webshop.

One of the topics that consumers can’t get enough of are the measures that we are taking to farm more sustainability.

The first big ticket item that sprung to mind were the solar panels that we installed last year. After their first 12 months in action, they look like a complete no-brainer, even though I agonised for months over the €54,000 price tag.

According to the Sustainable Energy Association of Ireland, each megawatt of electricity in Ireland generates just shy of half a tonne of carbon.

My 56kW of solar panels have generated about 56MW of power, displacing about 28t of carbon, or the equivalent of about 5.5 dairy cows.

Next on my list is the multi-species sward that has been building steadily on the dairy farm. It now accounts for nearly 50Ha, which is a quarter of the area grazed by the milking herd.

It’s another no-brainer that should become standard on every livestock farm. It costs about €100/Ha extra in seed costs, but it is saving €250/Ha in fertiliser, so it pays for itself in less than six months.

It produces as much drymatter as any of the ryegrass paddocks, and while it is likely that some of the components of the mix like chicory will die out of the mix over a few years, there are a lot of other benefits.

The deeper rooting profile of the mix should make the soils healthier and more drought and downpour resistant. That mixed rooting profile should be more nutritious, and coupled with the anthelmintic effects of the chicory, should result in a healthier herd with less reliance on dosing.

I should also mention the boost that a multi-species sward gives biodiversity, with earthworms loving the lower artificial nitrogen levels, and the varied architecture of the sward providing a more varied habitat for insects.

It was only when I was writing this that it dawned on me that I had been promoting species diversity in a couple of other fields around the farm that have been dedicated to the GLAS scheme over the last five years.

Permanent pastures, wild bird cover, bee hotels and sandbanks, along with bird and bat boxes, and coppiced hedges were all measures that we have been maintaining since 2017.

Between them, they represent about 4.5Ha of the farm that is devoted to solely helping biodiversity and the environment.

At this stage of my blog, I was starting to run out of space, and I hadn’t even got started on how the GPS on my sprayer minimises overlaps and wasted pesticides, or the audit that we volunteer ourselves for annually with Bord Bia to prove that we are farming in a sustainable way.

The switch from splash-plate to dribble bar for slurry spreading is almost forgotten here now that it’s been standard for so long, but that simple measure reduces emissions by the same amount as those solar panels I mentioned earlier.

We have started changing the surface of the laneways to direct the run-off away from the ditches, but this is becoming a major job that I’ll come back to again.

It felt good to find myself with a huge list of measures that were all clear examples of how we were making our farm more sustainable.

But it also highlights how frustrating it is to hear all of this work being dismissed as ‘green-washing’ by the fiercest critics of what we do in the farming community.

If you find yourself in the same boat, try to focus on what you can control, which is what you do on your own farm.

If others outside the farm gate want to ignore what is possible to make conventional food production as sustainable as possible, that’s their choice.