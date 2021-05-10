Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: Sure, it has been a good year for farmers but sky-rocketing costs are casting a dark shadow

Farmers’ first instinct in a good year is to reinvest in the business, but this might be a time to pull in the horns and play a conservative hand

Pricey: Straw is one of the inputs whose costs are shooting up Photo: Alf Harvey Expand

Close

Pricey: Straw is one of the inputs whose costs are shooting up Photo: Alf Harvey

Pricey: Straw is one of the inputs whose costs are shooting up Photo: Alf Harvey

Pricey: Straw is one of the inputs whose costs are shooting up Photo: Alf Harvey

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

It takes one year to get over a bad one, and four years to get over a good one. This was one man’s summary of the dangers staring farmers in the face right now.

Nearly every sector, bar beef, has good or great prospects this year.

Most Watched

Privacy