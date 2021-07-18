Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: Why bugs are going to replace poisons

Why Darragh McCullough is looking at alternative pest controls on his farm. PHOTO: DAMIEN EAGERS Expand
Aphids and greenflies busy reproducing Expand

Close

Why Darragh McCullough is looking at alternative pest controls on his farm. PHOTO: DAMIEN EAGERS

Why Darragh McCullough is looking at alternative pest controls on his farm. PHOTO: DAMIEN EAGERS

Aphids and greenflies busy reproducing

Aphids and greenflies busy reproducing

/

Why Darragh McCullough is looking at alternative pest controls on his farm. PHOTO: DAMIEN EAGERS

I was in a glasshouse last week and noticed the little cardboard tubes stuck to pillars throughout the block.

They are biological controls which, to you and me, are small containers filled with bugs designed to kill other bugs.

And boy have they come up with some pretty vindictive ways of satisfying their needs.

Most Watched

Privacy