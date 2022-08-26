Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: Why water will be the new carbon as the eco-wars heat up

The environmental warriors demanding a transition from livestock farming to horticulture fail to understand the pressure facing our water supplies

Heavy duty: A rain gun being used to water crops Expand

Close

Heavy duty: A rain gun being used to water crops

Heavy duty: A rain gun being used to water crops

Heavy duty: A rain gun being used to water crops

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

As I write it’s pouring outside. Proper monsoon-type rain. The forecast has warned of occasional thundery downpours for weeks but few, if any, ever happened.

So the land has been parched. For the last month, grass growth has slowed down to about 22kgDM/ha/day, which is less than half of the target. At this stage it looks like our annual grass growth on the farm may be even lower than the last serious drought in 2018.

Most Watched

Privacy