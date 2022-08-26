Darragh McCullough: Why water will be the new carbon as the eco-wars heat up

As I write it’s pouring outside. Proper monsoon-type rain. The forecast has warned of occasional thundery downpours for weeks but few, if any, ever happened.

So the land has been parched. For the last month, grass growth has slowed down to about 22kgDM/ha/day, which is less than half of the target. At this stage it looks like our annual grass growth on the farm may be even lower than the last serious drought in 2018.

Back then there were two months of unrelenting dry days, which left the paddocks like scorched fields of stubbles.

This time it’s been more like death by a thousand cuts, with the odd downpour offering false hope that the situation was on the turn.

The nearest weather station to here is at Dublin Airport, where the long-term average rainfall is about 750mm. For the last 12 months it’s about 550mm, or 25pc lower than average.

By way of comparison, Teagasc’s Moorepark farm normally gets closer to 1,000mm, while Claremorris is 20pc higher again. This year, they are about 15pc and 10pc below average, respectively.

So east Meath and North Co Dublin is one of the driest parts of the country at the best of times.

Usually that’s an advantage in terms of cropping, with almost guaranteed dry conditions during crucial planting and harvesting windows throughout the year.

It’s part of the reason that there’s hardly a field of grass left east of the M1. The narrow strip between the motorway and the coast has light land that is well suited to intensive tilling.

The flip-side is that pasture around here tends to burn up faster than anywhere else in the country.

Unfortunately this doesn’t fit in the 280 characters that a tweet allows, so this level of detail by-passes the environmental warriors demanding that farmers reinvent our agriculture systems.

They are the same people that will be reaching for alarm bells when they hear that the number of wells being drilled and re-drilled on farms is on the increase.

“Don’t say we didn’t warn you!” they’ll gloat as farmers shell out €20,000-30,000 for new wells in the often urgent hunt for additional water.

Again, the real explanation is more complicated than just climate change. Undoubtedly, drier years are going to reduce our water tables over time, but well drillers aren’t finding that water tables are significantly lower this year compared to similar dry periods in previous years.

But they are drilling to much deeper depths than was standard 20 years ago.

Whereas a 100ft well was adequate to meet the needs of the vast majority of farms back then, the combination of increased scale and more exacting specifications have ramped up the demand for wells that are 200ft and even 400ft deep.

The reasons are varied but obvious. The farm that was milking 80 cows in 2000 is quite likely to be milking 160 or 240 today.

It’s not just the extra cows that need more water. The parlours are bigger, with more surfaces to wash down twice daily, longer pipe networks to flush out, and longer washing regimes required to ensure ever cleaner milk with less chemical agents.

The potato grower has also increased in scale. There are very few growers at 50-100ac anymore. Typically, the specialist grower is north of 200ac.

Prolonged dry spells lead to not only smaller yields, but also increased risk of blemishes on the skin.

Niche potatoes, such as higher value salad varieties, have almost zero tolerance for skin blemishes, so irrigation becomes standard practice.

With scale, these growers can afford the €50,000-100,000 that is required to tool up for this job.

At the same time, sucking water out of nearby streams and rivers is tightening up, with new licensing laws agreed by Cabinet last month.

So high-capacity wells and reservoirs are becoming essentials for growers.

The Greens are big on getting more farmers to develop alternatives livestock, with horticulture regularly singled out as having huge potential.

But regardless of the horticultural enterprise, they are all water-hungry operations.

The brassica grower has to get even and regular seed germination to ensure the crop matures on time to fill the supermarket contract.

The fruit grower has to grow indoors to ensure quality, forcing them to rely on fertigation systems that tend to both the plant’s nutritional and water requirements.

The leek grower has to wash every speck of clay off the product before it can be bagged and trayed.

Remember, there are less than 200 commercial vegetable growers left in the country. When you concentrate the water requirements for the whole country into a handful of units, with a relentless push for ever-more perfect-looking produce, you can imagine the strain on wells at these farms.

If climate change visits more extreme periods of drought and wet on us, then water supplies will only become an even bigger issue. Carbon may not be the only element that farmers find themselves battling on in years to come.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie