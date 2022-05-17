Farming

Darragh McCullough: Why the long-term picture is looking rosy for Irish farmers — across all sectors

Bumper output prices will be kept high by the fallout from the Ukraine conflict and market shifts towards locally grown produce

Are record prices for grain, beef, lamb and dairy a blip or a permanent gear-change for Irish farming? Make no mistake about it, some farmers are set to make real fortunes this year.

Exhibit A will be the dairy farmer opening their April milk cheques this week. Even with static herd sizes, many reported the biggest payout ever when they got their March cheque.

