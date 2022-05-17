Darragh McCullough: Why the long-term picture is looking rosy for Irish farmers — across all sectors

Are record prices for grain, beef, lamb and dairy a blip or a permanent gear-change for Irish farming? Make no mistake about it, some farmers are set to make real fortunes this year.

Exhibit A will be the dairy farmer opening their April milk cheques this week. Even with static herd sizes, many reported the biggest payout ever when they got their March cheque.

Given that cows were still miles off their peak summer output, and prices increased further in April, the amounts being doled out by the co-ops this month are likely to set hearts aflutter.

Granted, the prospects for bumper profits in beef or sheep will be slimmer after soaring input costs are taken into account.

And tillage farmers are right to be wary of talk about big profits while there’s still a chance of a major weather event screwing up things royally between now and harvest.

However, right now, growing conditions are good, crops are looking well, and markets have never been stronger.

Cull cows are making about 50pc more than they were a year ago. Ornua’s milk purchasing price index is up 54pc on the same time in 2021, and 77pc on 2020.

It’s grain prices where the rise is most spectacular, which is telling. In recent weeks farmers could sell their up-coming wheat harvest for €360/t. This price is straight off the combine, delivered into the merchant, and is exactly double what I forward-sold my grain for last year.

Unpalatable as it may be, wars are good for farmers — provided they don’t find themselves on the frontline.

The price rises have changed everything. Suddenly, those fields that looked far too expensive to rent at €250/ac are rued as the ones that got away.

Farmers who have flogged themselves for decades, striving for efficiency and scale to eke out a living, are set to reap the rewards.

Those who gave up on the experts’ long-promised paradigm shift in prices are looking wistfully over the hedge at their neighbours who toughed it out.

However, lots of hidden costs are also creeping into the mix. If the overdraft last year was €50,000, the bank received plenty of phonecalls to double it up this spring, to cover fertiliser spend.

Then there’s the not so hidden costs. Staff are getting their heads turned with offers of €15 and €20 per hour, as businesses in every sector seem to be scrambling to get workers.

This is a bit of an aside, but where has all the workforce gone? I see hotels limiting the number of rooms they can offer because they can’t get people to clean them.

Restaurants are unable to open some days because they don’t have enough chefs. Supply chains are creaking due to a lack of drivers, warehouse staff, office workers… the list goes on and on. Covid looks like it has a longer economic tail than we have given it credit for.

Back to the big picture on prices. Grain markets are being driven by the on-going crisis in the global bread basket of Ukraine, and the knock-on impacts on oil and gas prices.

When oil and grain prices rise, it increases the price of other farm outputs like dairy, pork and beef. I don’t see oil or grain staying at the same price when the Ukraine war is over, and that is likely to materialise in the next year as Vladimir Putin runs out of cash, men and support.

But there are other factors at work here that will be around long after the war plays itself out.

The biggest purchasers of foodstuffs in the world, like Tesco, have decided that we are heading for a post-carbon era.

That means that we are likely to see foods that have unnecessarily high carbon footprints being pushed off the shelves.

So raspberries that have to be air-freighted from Peru to shop shelves in Carnew will just be dropped. If the customer wants raspberries in December, they’ll be in the frozen aisle.

The squeeze on carbon will materialise in many ways. Beef and dairy are relatively carbon intensive foods, but they are less dispensable than fresh raspberries at Christmas.

And if the lowest carbon footprint beef and dairy comes from places like Ireland, then that’s where the supply chains will concentrate their sourcing.

This isn’t to say that farmers should start spending like it’s going out of fashion. As a wise man once told me, if it takes a year to get over a price slump, it’ll take two to get over the boom.

The price for that conacre at €250/ac is likely to go bananas for some time to come. Staff will get what it takes to keep them on side. And as the world pivots away from Russian fossil fuels, we may never see a tonne of nitrogen selling for less than €300 ever again.

It all makes farming a higher-stakes business. That will unnerve those who are unfamiliar with their cost-base, but it might not be a bad thing for the farmer who is relying on farming for a living.

The more barriers to entry in any industry, the higher the profits tend to be.

And if supply chains start switching off the air-freighted options, and swapping out feedlotted beef and dairy and Amazonian soya for more organic and sustainable alternatives, Irish farmers will be in the right place, at the right time.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie