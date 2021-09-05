Darragh McCullough: Why rewetting peatlands could be an answer to reducing emissions

In writing about the challenge of making Irish farming carbon neutral over the last number of months, I’ve learned a few of things.

The first lesson was courtesy of Teagasc’s Gary Lanigan. He is their carbon footprint specialist and one of Irish farming’s secret weapons in the battles ahead on climate change.

While we were discussing farming’s footprint, it was a side remark about the emissions from peaty grasslands that stopped me in my mental tracks.

I had been labouring under the impression that all grassland is a carbon sink by virtue of all the CO2 that the plants suck up on a daily basis.

However, it turns out that while the vast majority of Irish grassland on mineral soils is a sink, any grassland on reclaimed bog is actually emitting huge volumes of carbon dioxide.

The figures are stark. While a hectare of farmed grassland is estimated to be absorbing about one tonne of carbon annually, one hectare of peaty grassland is actually releasing about 20t of carbon annually.

How can this be?

Peatland stores vast reserves of carbon. To put it in context, one hectare of mineral soil might store 80 tonnes of carbon. The same hectare of bog can store up to 6,000t of carbon.

The reason for the difference is that carbon is only released from soil when microbes are able to digest the dead plant material. But microbes can’t survive in the acidic and airless conditions that dominate a wet peatland.

But sticking a drain into this land, which lets the air in, creates a field-day for the microbes. They gorge on the carbon, releasing far greater volumes than the pasture growing on it can absorb.

This has huge implications for Ireland’s emissions. There are an estimated 300,000ha of drained peaty grasslands being farmed in Ireland. They are emitting up to 6m tonnes of carbon annually. Even though it accounts for less than 10pc of the total Irish grazing area, it wipes out all the sequestration from the other 90pc, and leaves us with two million tonnes of carbon accumulating in the annual account.

The only way to reduce these emissions is to re-wet all this peatland. This will be seen as just another slap in the face for a whole cohort of Irish farmers.

But I wonder if there isn’t a silver lining to this situation.

Many of the farms on peaty grasslands will be drystock farms and struggling to break even, and that’s after including the farm subsidy. But if they were paid for the carbon they prevented billowing into the atmosphere at the current market rate of €30/t, they would stand to earn €600/ha for letting their land revert back to bog.

All the predictions point to carbon credits being traded at €50/t in the near future — that works out at closer to €1,000/ha.

It’s an interesting concept. It avoids another convoluted subsidy regime to keep drystock farmers on peat soils viable, creates a viable return where there often wasn’t one before and plays a pivotal role in reducing Ireland’s emissions.

Another issue that merits more discussion is the average slaughter age of stock.

Figures show that if we reduced slaughter age by five months from the current average of 28.5 months, we would knock 800,000 tonnes of emissions off agriculture’s total.

There was a terrible hullabaloo over the requirement for under-30-month slaughter to qualify for baseline factory quotes.

The meat industry bosses blamed the supermarkets for driving the requirement, but farmers resisted it because it means they kill smaller cattle, and get less money per beast.

What was almost forgotten during the row was the fact that the farmer actually makes more profit by getting their stock to slaughter earlier. And they would be even more profitable if they reduced their slaughter date even further.

Everybody knows it’s the supermarkets who are the tail that wags the dog on this. So why don’t they do something significant for the country’s carbon footprint and demand earlier slaughter dates?

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie