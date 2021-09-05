Farming

Darragh McCullough: Why rewetting peatlands could be an answer to reducing emissions

In writing about the challenge of making Irish farming carbon neutral over the last number of months, I’ve learned a few of things.

The first lesson was courtesy of Teagasc’s Gary Lanigan. He is their carbon footprint specialist and one of Irish farming’s secret weapons in the battles ahead on climate change.

While we were discussing farming’s footprint, it was a side remark about the emissions from peaty grasslands that stopped me in my mental tracks.

