Darragh McCullough: Why Professor Boyle’s truth is another man’s lie

Truth is a matter of perspective. Coming from a mixed dairy farm on the east coast, I was in total agreement with Gerry Boyle’s comments about the beef sector.

If the suckler farmer is making shag-all from their calves, wouldn’t they be as well off rearing beef animals from the dairy herd that had a smaller carbon footprint?

The outrage expressed by all the usual suspects in the farm organisations confirmed my belief that Prof Boyle was merely speaking the plain truth, unencumbered by the need to pander to any electorate for future votes.

Then an astute farm observer gave me an insight into the suckler psyche that gave me pause for thought.

The suckler sector’s development within the Irish agricultural system coincided with the introduction of dairy quotas, but its dominance is not simply explained away as the next best alternative to a herd of Friesians.

Instead, an interesting combination of factors combined to make it the cornerstone of Ireland’s part-time farms.

Sucklers of the continental variety first came to Irish farmers’ attention as the ban on growth hormones kicked in during the 1980s.

Up to then, dairy beef could be pumped with meal and dust — completely legally — to optimise growth rates.

After this, farmers looked to genetics to maintain output. It was one of the reasons Teagasc introduced their first demonstration suckler herd in Kildalton.

A few years later, an Irish farm commissioner in Brussels, namely Ray McSharry, came up with a suite of supports designed to soften the removal of intervention supports.

The single and double punch system, along with slaughter premiums, were tailor-made to suit McSharry’s home constituency of Sligo and the commercial life-cycle of it’s bovine population.

Even the leaked news of a planned suckler quota a full two years ahead of the reference years in 1992 and 1993 was carefully orchestrated to give the Irish farmer the best chance possible to build up a profitable suckler cow system. In parallel with these key policy and production changes, social change was also favouring the development of the suckler cow.

Biomedical factories in Galway and pharma plants in Cork, along with building booms and improving motorways, have opened a world of opportunity to every parish across the land.

The emergence of an educated but time-poor part-time farmer has been concentrated on dry-stock farms where the prospects of a good income has weakened with every decade.

Again, the suckler cow fits the job nicely, in that once she’s calved, the enterprise can look after itself with a decent burst of activity at the weekends.

Contrast that with the prospect of molly-coddling little dairy beef calves on teats and buckets for weeks on end before they are weaned, and you start to see why the suckler man is not enthusiastic.

Any talk of driving productivity with higher stocking rates by introducing strip grazing and AI and the like are simply not on. The potential gain doesn’t compensate for the extra time that it would take away from the paying off-farm work.

And the dairy beef calf isn’t going to leave any extra money, so where’s the incentive for the suckler man to switch?

Instead, they are being asked to rear animals that are only a pale shadow compared to the quality beef they can produce from their suckler animals.

Don’t underestimate the value of being able to take pride in the stock you farm, especially if it is for little financial gain.

And the notion that a suckler man should be bothered farming the dairy sector’s by-products to help dilute the latter’s crippling emissions is probably the final straw.

I’m sure that Prof Boyle has figures that show that dairy beef can earn more per hectare when farmed optimally at high stocking rates.

I’m also sure the dairy sector needs every bit of help it can get to spread its ever-growing carbon footprint as thinly as possible.

But the facts that the typical suckler farmer knows are equally true. They won’t be switching to dairy beef any time soon. That’s an important truth for everyone to acknowledge.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie