Darragh McCullough: Why I’ve rolled out 3km of second-hand astroturf for the cows

New technologies are apparently going to save the national herd from a cull as the country strives to meet its emissions targets.

But as any farmer will tell you, very few of these are new, and it’s even a bit of a stretch to call some of them technology.

Using clover to reduce artificial nitrogen requirements is as old as the hills. Meanwhile, advisors have been trying to stress the importance of maximising the amount of grass that a cow eats for decades.

Granted, protected urea, and feed additives that will suppress methane are new. But that’s if they can be got. The fertiliser market has gone berserk since Vladimir Putin’s antics forced major EU fertiliser plants to shut down. But even when fertiliser production was at full capacity last year, it wasn’t always possible to get protected urea.

Why doesn’t the Government just ban the use of standard urea,

splash-plate spreaders, and mono-culture grass-seeds?

If this is really a climate emergency, let’s see the emergency measures rolled out for blanket change at the earliest possible opportunity. The timing is right for major change. Irish farmers, and dairy farmers in particular, are coming off what could well be a record year in terms of profitability.

It’s a key point that farmers themselves are in danger of missing amidst all the doom and gloom about the future of the sector.

Never have prices been so high, nor production so strong.

Milk prices are up by close to 20pc on last year. Despite a 66pc drop in fertiliser on the cow’s grazing area where we’ve established multi-species swards, the dairy farm is still on course to pump out over 14.5 tonnes of drymatter per hectare this year.

We’ve been using this ‘technology’ for three years now, and are confident enough in its role that we will increase it to nearly 33pc of the cow’s grazing area next year.

Expand Close There is 3km of astroturf on the farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp There is 3km of astroturf on the farm

Astroturf isn’t a piece of technology most would associate with dairy farms, but we’ve rolled out over 3km of second-hand astroturf over the last year and it’s been a great success.

It’s a tricky one to quantify, especially when you are trying to justify the €2/sq m cost, but we reckon that the savings in time getting the cows to the parlour, along with reduced cases of lameness, will pay for the stuff in less than three years.

Read More

Hopefully we will be looking at the old sideline and penalty spot markings that cover them for a lot longer than that.

But every year there’s another challenge to be faced. Next year it could be mastitis control. Ever since we started to move away from blanket use of antibiotics when drying off the cows in the winter, we’ve seen a 20,000 increase in the herd’s somatic cell count (SCC).

It wouldn’t be so bad if it stopped there, but the concern is that if it keeps creeping up by this much every year, we are going to have a problem.

This winter is our last chance to legally use blanket dry-cow therapy, so we’re going to use it across the herd one last time to reset the baseline infection rate.

However, we suspect that we’ll need more help in the future. That’s why a mastitis vaccine that will cost €14 for every year of the cow’s life is now up for discussion.

While we baulked at the upfront cost, and the fact that it doesn’t guarantee a cow will stay mastitis free, it’s not much more than the cost of the mastitis cases treated annually.

We’ll be hoping that the costs per cow will drop the same way the rota-corona vaccine costs have dropped by 40pc in recent years.

Head collars are another piece of kit that we are considering, despite the €15/cow annual cost they would represent. But they may be the only way that we can get sexed semen to work, given that there is a higher accuracy of heat detection required by this technology.

However, when you add up all the time spent on heat detection and tail painting, along with the benefits of facilitating the use of sexed semen, you may not be that much out of pocket. Add in the collars’ health monitoring features that allow a sick cow to be spotted 24 hours earlier than normal, and you can see why we’re tempted.

It’s yet another example of how the underlying drive for sustainability throughout the sector will force a technological revolution at farm level over the coming years.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie