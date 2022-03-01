Darragh McCullough: Why it’s time to forget short-termism and rows over CAP payments

The labels we give ourselves might be just words, but words and language count.

Just look at the news. If you consider yourself Russian, but happen to be living in the Ukraine, you might be pleased to see Putin’s tanks roll in.

Closer to home, much smaller battles over the words we use are also brewing. It seems that the use of labels like ‘family farming’ and ‘hobby farming’ are the new front lines in the war over who gets what in Irish agriculture.

For years, Irish farmers have traded on the idea that they embody the fabric of Irish society in the form of the family farm.

On paper, this is a line that’s hard to argue against. After all, everybody has been part of a family at some stage of their lives. With close on 137,000 separate farm entities registered on the Department of Agriculture’s database, that’s a lot of family units, of every shape and size.

The majority are part-time set-ups, with Dad, or one of the ‘youngsters’ putting in a few hours in the evenings or at the weekends to keep things ticking over. So far, so good. However, if you drill into the numbers, it quickly becomes apparent that a majority of the output comes from an ever-shrinking pool of larger units.

Let’s assume that all 260 pig farmers and 17,500 dairy farmers are full-time operations. Let’s also say that there’s 5,000 full-time crop farmers in the mix. That leaves over 110,000 drystock farmers. I’m guessing that less than 20,000 of these are full-time. So what you ask?

It’s these numbers that partly explain why 80pc of the CAP payments have traditionally gone to 20pc of farmers.

How many of them would qualify as a family farm under the EU definition that at least half of the labour is supplied by the family owners?

The Minister for Agriculture is adamant that Irish farming is still all about the family farm. While that might be politically palatable, it doesn’t make any sense for the sector to box itself into that corner.

The most dynamic agricultural holdings tend to evolve into corporate and partnership models that allow the businesses prosper.

Are we going to demonise them or cut off their access to funding because they don’t fit the mom-and-pop utopian ideal?

I see Minister McConalogue’s colleague, Pippa Hackett opened up a new front in this war of words over what best describes the most deserving of Irish agriculture. The Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity spoke in the Seanad about how the agri-sector needs to stop belittling part-timers as hobbyists.

She believes that the growth in the number of part-timers should be welcomed because they won’t be inclined to push their land or animals as hard as the full-timer reliant on the farm’s output for a living.

While I agree that there will be more part-timers in the future, and that they will be able to farm more extensively, it can’t be helpful pitting full- and part-timers against each other.

She was also railing against the IFA’s mantra that CAP payments should be prioritised for ‘productive’ (aka full-time) farmers.

I reckon both the Green Party Senator and farm organisation are backing their respective tribes into dark corners.

I’ve been saying for years that the CAP payments system is broken and is only enriching beef processors with subsidised cattle and landowners with inflated rents. But coupling taxpayers’ money to prop up inherently unprofitable systems that do little for the public good isn’t the answer either.

The most pressing public good that the market won’t pay for at the moment is any activity that reduces emissions and pressure on biodiversity.

Out of all society, farmers are the best placed to deliver these services.

However, it doesn’t matter whether the farmer is full- or part-time, intensive or extensive, large or small, corporate or family operated.

All farmers will have a role to play in saving the planet.

So its time to get over the labels. We also need to get over the ancient historical subsidy links to acres, headage, and output.

The future of farm payments has got nothing to do with those issues any more. While the last CAP reform attempted to switch the focus from area-linked payments to environmental ones, it was stymied by weak political leadership inside and outside farming.

Now we’ve got to put up with another seven years of bickering and infighting over who gets what. Wouldn’t it be great if we had political leadership who could see past the labels and short-termism to allow Irish agriculture to be the most sustainable in the world? That’s the label we should all be striving for.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie