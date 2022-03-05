Darragh McCullough: Why I refused to drop my prices again even if it meant being dropped by a supermarket

We’re pouring concrete again for the second time in the last 12 months.

Since then, concrete has gone up 10pc, the labour costs to get it poured and levelled have gone up 20pc, and the steel that we are using to reinforce it has shot up by nearly 50pc.

But all of these increases are dwarfed by the inflation that is happening on everyday farm inputs and outputs.

The trebling of fertiliser prices is causing a lot of farmers to work through the various stages of grief about the new cost reality.

First, there was denial that these new insane prices could actually last right into 2022. Then there was the anger that such a key input could rocket by 300pc in one year when any farmer would have considered a 30pc increase in milk, meat or grain a windfall.

This was followed by some tentative bargaining with the local supplier to see if we were all just being taken for a ride. After that came the depressed realisation that this really was the new norm.

But just when we’d completed our acceptance and were preparing to book €10,000 worth of fertiliser (that’s just half a truck!), Putin started down the warpath.

Suddenly, it wasn’t a case of whether we could stomach the prices. It was more so whether there would be any fertiliser available when we rang the merchant.

Luckily, we’re part of a buying group and it looks like our order is safe, but I’ll breathe easier when it is finally sitting in my yard.

With prices so volatile at the moment, fortunes will be made and lost over the coming months.

It’ll be a tricky time, and one that the risk takers will relish, while the rest of us shave a couple of years off our life expectancy worrying about whether to sell or buy.

One of the biggest risks I took over the last year was parting company with a supermarket that I had been supplying daffodils to for the best part of 20 years.

As one of the largest supermarket chains in the country, it was an annual order that my business literally grew up with.

The first year, we nearly had a heart attack trying to pack out 500,000 stems in a single week.

Today, we pack out 500,000 stems every second day without breaking sweat. While the margins were always razor thin, I was a firm believer we would never be able to generate enough sales to invest in the facilities and kit required unless we scaled up and went after volume contracts.

It served us well over the years, allowing me to build a system that produces daffodils as cheaply as anyone else on the planet.

We only ever pushed for a one per cent increase in our prices each year, mindful of the fact that if we pushed too far, we would price ourselves out of the business.

So it felt like a bit of a kick in the teeth when we were informed two years ago that we would lose half of the contract if we were not prepared to reduce our prices by over 15pc.

We held firm and lost half the business to another Irish supplier. It was a calculated gamble, since I knew there were export customers willing to pay the same or more, and that these customers would offer me the potential to increase my output even further.

One of the biggest mental blocks was the idea that if there was ever a row with an Irish customer, you could still get into your car to meet them to thrash it out.

But all went well with the new export customer and when the Irish supermarket came calling last year looking for the same discount again, I was confident I had a viable alternative.

Once again, I refused to drop my prices and was unceremoniously dropped from the supply chain. There was no email or phone call from the retailer involved. That’s the gig unfortunately. I’m just one of the lucky ones that had viable alternatives.

My heart really goes out to the Irish veg growers I see giving up because they just couldn’t get supermarkets to budge on price.

I was that grower back in the days when we grew over 100 acres of onions and today my daffodils still end up in supermarket chains, except this time in Eastern Europe and Scandinavia.

However, the key difference between me and an Irish cabbage grower is that Ireland has a natural competitive advantage over the rest of Europe when it comes to growing daffodils.

It’ll be another month before they start growing in Poland, while further south in the Mediterranean, it’s too hot. It’s one of those rare items we can do better here than almost anywhere else on the planet.

While specialising only in farming systems that we are world champions at is good on paper, it does pose a future vista of a very undiversified agriculture sector.

Which is exactly what the environmentalists tell us we should be avoiding.

As ever, the Irish consumer is going to have to vote with their feet and wallets if they want something different.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie