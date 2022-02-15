Darragh McCullough: Why I don’t have a problem with the idea of selling up when it’s time to retire

I’m not sure when I’ll retire. Or even if I retire. I’m 45 years old, and most days I feel the same as I did when I started farming after college.

Each day is a new challenge, and I’m lucky that I don’t drag myself out of bed every morning with a sense of dread about the day ahead.

Of course, there are times when a small voice in my head pipes up to ask how many more years I can keep this up.

And if I’m hearing that question occasionally now in my mid-40s, I’m guessing that I’ll be hearing it a lot more in my mid-60s.

I have two retirement blueprints to look at from the most recent generations of McCullough farmers.

My grandad Pat took the classic farmer approach. As more and more of the running of the business passed to my dad, Grandad contented himself with looking after the calves.

Back in those days there seemed to be an endless amount of buckets of milk, meal and water to be hauled around the yard, and out to fields. In some ways, that daily activity of lifting, walking, bending and stretching was something that stood him well into his 90s — a 1980s version of Pilates!

Gradually, as he slowed down further, the baton for calf-rearing was passed on, and Grandad spent more of his time playing bridge and reading the paper at the fire.

I don’t know the details of how he met all his day-to-day expenses, but I’m guessing that a combination of a State pension and a stipend from the farm covered everything.

In fairness, those living expenses would have been very conservative.

My dad had a less conventional approach to his retirement. When he got a few chest pains in his 60s, he took it as a warning that he needed to step back and dial down the stress levels.

After making some key lifestyle changes to get himself healthier, he got stuck into sorting out his affairs. Determined to leave nothing on the long finger, he wanted no questions over who was getting what among his four children.

Unlike most farmers, he didn’t see the fairness in handing the whole farm over to the child intending to make a living from farming, which was me.

We were all asked to put down in writing what our ‘expectations’ were so that he could consider all points of view. It felt weird — a bit like writing a letter to Santa hoping not to sound too greedy but at the same time knowing that there was a lot on the line.

Along with my mum, he decided to divide the most valuable portions of the farm between all of us, with the bulk of this going to the non-farmers. The remainder of the farm was transferred to me, and I now rent the other portions from my siblings.

That nettle firmly grasped, my dad then upped sticks from the farmhouse and downsized to a house four miles away in Bettystown.

Many would baulk at the notion of leaving a lovely farmhouse in the countryside, but my parents were focused on maintaining their independence even when they might not be able to drive a car.

So by moving to a nearby village, they could walk to the shop and the bridge club and meet up with friends.

By moving off-farm, Dad has resolutely retired. He doesn’t feed calves, or run to the hardware store for supplies, or help in the office with admin.

It’s the garden that is now subjected to the same scrutiny that his farm received for the previous 40 years. Hill walking is also an important element of the fitness and social scene.

With no successors on the scene, I am acutely aware that pottering around feeding calves is not a scenario likely to see me out.

Right now, I am investing heavily in upgrading farm facilities to set them up for the next 20 years.

I figure that if I have top-class sheds and facilities, they will be able to provide a pension in the form of a rental income when I’m not able to work them myself.

All the enterprises here rely on non-family staff. That imposes a certain discipline in terms of how the workload is handled.

There is no expectation that anyone will ‘give a hand’ during a week’s holidays, or in the evenings or at the weekends.

The aim is to set it up as a business that is profitable enough to employ managers of a high enough calibre that the business can operate without my day-to-day involvement.

In theory, that magic point may be reached sometime in the coming decade. However, if I have learned anything from the last 20 years of trying to make a go of farming, it’s that most plans take twice as long to come to fruition as you initially think.

I’m also surprisingly unsentimental about who owns the assets when my time is up.

Most farmers would sooner gouge out their eyeballs with rusty nails rather than sell the farm.

But with no immediate family to hand it on to, I don’t have a problem with the idea of selling up the land.

Yes, McCulloughs have proudly farmed here for over 75 years, but in the same way that it wasn’t a crime for the previous family to sell Elmgrove Farm to my grandad in 1945, I don’t have a major hang-up about cashing in my chips if and when the day comes.

However, between now and then, I’ll be working hard on ensuring that I won’t be reliant on selling the farm to fund my retirement.

At current market rates, the combination of a State pension and a lease income from the farm and EU farm payments would be plenty for me to live off.

I also have a small pension from my days when I worked full-time off-farm, but I won’t be booking too many holidays on the strength of that.

My wife will have a good State pension from her career, so we are luckier than most.

It’s possible that things may change in terms of succession, but for now I have to be realistic and plan on a day when there isn’t another McCullough with youth on their side to take on the mantle of farming at Elmgrove.

When that day comes, I’ll be very content to take a leaf out of my dad’s playbook and downsize to a smaller house that’s cheaper to maintain in a village where I can walk to all the essential services.

Hopefully, the interests that I’ve tried to maintain outside of the farm, such as writing, broadcasting, travel and sea swimming will all stand me in good stead during those final years.

Until then, my main focus will be on creating income streams that will be independent of my input.

And to try to stay as fit as possible. After all, what good is a massive pension or asset if you aren’t healthy enough to enjoy it?

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie