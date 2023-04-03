Darragh McCullough: Why flying calves may not be as far-fetched as you think

‘The Coolmore Calves!’ was the reaction by some to reports that the dairy industry is looking to export its unwanted dairy bull calves to the Netherlands by a mode of transport normally reserved for pampered pooches and millionaires’ stallions.

They were incredulous that Irish farming’s biggest polluter would add thousands of air-miles to its carbon footprint in a last-ditch attempt to keep the outlet going in the face of mounting issues around the traditional shipping of calves to continental veal units.

Beef farmers have been airing warnings about the deteriorating quality of dairy bull calves for years, and more recently tillage farmers have been pleading with dairy farmers for cooperation on increasingly scarce land resources.

So this latest move smacks of more hubris from an industry that thinks it can buy its way out of whatever obstacles are put in its way.

The dairy herd produced close to 400,000 male calves bred from dairy sires last year. The better half of them, probably mostly British Friesian types, were reared by either the farmer themselves or beef farmers.

The rest were either exported or slaughtered, with the calves often making less than €30 per head.

But if you drill into the alternatives, the idea of flying calves out of the country is not as daft as you think.

It costs €50-60 to ship a calf via the ferry from Rosslare to France and truck it to the veal units in Holland.

To fly the calf from Shannon to Gent in Belgium could cost €90/hd. This is calculated on the basis of two loads of 800 each time per day, with the plane costing €145,000 per day to charter.

Calf shippers will argue that the wafer-thin margins in the business prevent scope for adding another €30 to the cost. So calves will continue to sail instead of fly.

But how long will the shipping route last? On welfare grounds, it is already hanging on by a thread, requiring a derogation to break the EU regulations governing animal welfare.

It’s not just the journey time that is at issue. Because it can stretch to over 30 hours from the point that the calf leaves the mart to the point that it gets its first feed, the interval between feeds is a real issue for activists that the shipping route is never going to fix.*

Remember, these are unweaned calves, so the idea that they’ll nibble at nuts or hay, or even drink much in the way of water, is fanciful.

Offering ad lib milk on the trucks risks some calves over-indulging and developing scours. And no personnel are permitted below deck during the trip due to the lethal risk of trucks moving during the crossing.

While the calves stage a remarkable recovery over the two weeks following the haul, there should be no doubt in anybody’s mind that this is a low welfare system.

It’s the reason that the Department of Agriculture finds itself fighting legal challenges from animal rights groups on an almost permanent basis. Department officials may not be able to hold out the tide for much longer.

At the same time, the current transport system suffers from annual stoppages that often lead to overcrowding on Irish farms during the crucial spring calving period.

Four weeks ago sailings were cancelled due to inclement weather. Three weeks ago more hold-ups were caused by strikes in France. The following week, the French authorities closed down a lairage due to compliance breaches.

All these delays increase the risk of welfare disasters unfolding back home, where prices for dairy male calves collapse, and worthless calves risk being treated as just that.

Is it possible for Ireland’s dairy industry to avoid producing worthless dairy bull calves?

The theory I clung to for years was that sexed semen could eliminate the problem entirely. But while the use of sexed semen continues to grow, it is unlikely to ever eliminate all of the 400,000 male dairy calves that hit the ground in 2022.

Even a drastic move like a ban on the use of unsexed dairy semen on dairy cows would still not tackle the estimated 150,000 male dairy calves that result from the use of dairy stock-bulls on dairy farms.

So if we are always going to have north of 100,000 dairy bull calves, should we start a veal rearing industry in Ireland that mirrors the one in the Netherlands?

At a time when Dutch farmers are being forced to reduce the emissions from their agriculture systems, off-loading an animal enterprise that constantly earns the wrath of animal rights activists might suit a lot of decision makers in Holland right now.

But which would be easier to implement: chartering a plane to fly the calves out to Holland, or develop the expertise and technology to rear milk-fed veal systems in Ireland?

The slightly uncomfortable answer is the former. The overall journey time via air is estimated to be about 12 hours.

Even the carbon footprint for Irish agriculture would be smaller, because whatever emissions are created by flying would be cancelled by the export of the animals’ lifetime emissions to the Dutch.

In reality, nothing will change unless shipping is banned. The step that follows will probably be determined more by the political climate in Holland than Ireland.

But flying calves is more likely than you might think.

​

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie

*This article was updated on April 3