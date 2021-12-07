Farming

Darragh McCullough: Why farmers must shake off harmful workaholic tag

Darragh McCullough

The IFA sticker suggests farmers never take a day off Expand

"Mum, Dad, what’s a day off?” “I don’t know. We’re farmers.” This was the message on a bumper sticker that came through the post box from the IFA the other day.

It’s part of their electioneering pack, which has all the candidate info and instructions. But it was that sticker that stuck in my head. Obviously, it’s meant to be light-hearted, but while it was half joking, it was also all in earnest. 

