Darragh McCullough: Why farmers must shake off harmful workaholic tag

"Mum, Dad, what’s a day off?” “I don’t know. We’re farmers.” This was the message on a bumper sticker that came through the post box from the IFA the other day.

It’s part of their electioneering pack, which has all the candidate info and instructions. But it was that sticker that stuck in my head. Obviously, it’s meant to be light-hearted, but while it was half joking, it was also all in earnest.

The implied message is that farmers work so damn hard and are so darned poor, they never take holidays. This is almost a badge of honour, as suggested by the sub-heading, which said: ‘Proud to be a Farmer.’

Is this the way farmers want themselves portrayed in public? That they are honest-to-goodness folk who love their jobs so much they’ll willingly sacrifice the possibility of ever being able to take the same amount of time off as any other profession?

Let me back up the digger here for a second. About 20 years ago, I was working full-time in RTÉ Radio. I remember being highly amused and a bit flummoxed with the standard Friday evening send-off.

“Anything planned for the weekend?

”My farming brain thought this was the height of silliness. Did they not realise I was only leaving the office to go home to catch up on all the work that was on-going on the farm over the weekend?

Yes, there was always going to be the occasional skite or holiday, but the standard routine was home to cover weekend milkings and feeding regimes. This little routine came up against its first major hurdle when I settled into married life. Suddenly, there were serious questions over the standard weekend commitments.

“Why don’t you get someone else to cover the weekends?” was a regular one that drove me bananas.

Sure, everybody knows that it’s hard enough to get someone to work Monday to Friday without asking them to cover Saturday and Sunday too.

“But publicans and shopkeepers figure it out, why can’t you?”

That was a harder one to answer. I mentioned something about the exorbitant cost of wages if we went down that road and people needing time off, which of course boxed me into a nice little corner.

Gradually, I started to back off the weekend work and employ people to cover as much as possible and tog out only when necessary: most Saturday mornings, a good few Saturday afternoons and only an occasional Sunday.

And once I got over myself, I realised this was quite nice actually. I could see why this weekend malarkey was so popular.

Of course, there is another side to this. For the part-timer that loves to get back to the farm in the evenings or the weekends to switch off, it’s completely different. That’s their golf. It’s good for their heads, and more power to them.

But I think the idea that full-time farmers don’t get or even expect days off does that cohort a real disservice. The same way that the oft-quoted phrase ‘there’s no point farming if you’re in it for the money’ also devalues farmers’ efforts.

Why shouldn’t a farmer expect a wage out of their day’s work? This isn’t to say farmers shouldn’t love what they do. But barristers, publicans and truck drivers all expect a fair day’s wage for their work. That doesn’t preclude them from enjoying what they do.

And the IFA will be the first to demand that farmers are paid better for their output. But how does that sit with them handing out bumper stickers that tell the general public and the next generation that their members don’t really expect to take time off like other workers?

How is a sector that is more dependent on hired labour than ever before going to be able to attract good quality staff if farmers promote the stereotype of themselves as workaholics that toil harder than any other — for no extra gain?

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie