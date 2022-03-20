Farming

Darragh McCullough: What unblocking a septic tank taught me about dealing with environmentalists

We need to engage with them, they need to engage with us – and like the sewage task, it’s a job that only gets nastier the longer we avoid it

Charity: A selection of the thousands of packets of sunflower seeds donated by Elmgrove Farm to raise money for the Irish Red Cross efforts in Ukraine. Illustrations by 6th-class pupils at St Patrick&rsquo;s NS, Stamullen, Co Meath Expand

On St Patrick’s Day I was turning green, but not for festive reasons. The septic tank was blocked. Eastern Europeans living on the farm love their fried grub, but they’re also partial to pouring all the fat down the drain.

The result is a mini fat-berg, either in the tank, or more commonly in the manholes on the way to the tank.

