Darragh McCullough: What unblocking a septic tank taught me about dealing with environmentalists

On St Patrick’s Day I was turning green, but not for festive reasons. The septic tank was blocked. Eastern Europeans living on the farm love their fried grub, but they’re also partial to pouring all the fat down the drain.

The result is a mini fat-berg, either in the tank, or more commonly in the manholes on the way to the tank.

Farmers tend to have all the squeamishness knocked out of them fairly young, but dealing with other people’s faeces is just a step too far for me.

But these are the joys of living in the countryside, where you deal with your own waste rather than relying on some anonymous council worker to magic it all away.

Thankfully, I have a great set of rods, with all kinds of different heads designed to screw, push or pull any blockage that the human body is capable of creating.

Unfortunately, just as I was twisting and turning the rods in an effort to shift the blockages, didn’t the head attachment come loose and disappear into the 2ft-deep manhole!

I stared into the stinking, soupy mess muttering expletives and strongly considering abandoning the attachment to the clutches of the septic tank for the rest of time.

But there was also a loud voice in my head warning me that the attachment would simply create an additional blockage that might never come undone.

So with a heavy heart I went in search of the ‘extra long’ gauntlet gloves, knowing that a new level of grossness awaited me.

I gathered up old timber boards to lay out over the mess that was oozing across the ground that surrounded the manhole.

Let’s fast-forward this account so you have a chance to finish it without barfing your last meal.

I got the attachment. I unblocked the manhole. I lectured various people about hot oil and having to deal with their waste.

After a hot shower, I reintroduced myself to my wife. She doesn’t know the full details, since she would never let me near her again if she did. So keep this to yourself.

Instead, I checked into Twitter to see how St Patrick’s Day was playing out across the world.

I came across a video posted by the Department of Foreign Affairs which stopped me in my tracks.

Titled ‘We live in each other’s shelter’, it was a two minute video reflecting on the role that Ireland can play globally in these times of strife and bloodshed.

It was so beautifully set to Paul Brady’s The Island that it made me well up inside.

It also reminded me of the great work my better half’s school had been doing during the week. It centred on the idea of raising money for Ukraine with the sunflower seeds that we buy in bulk on the farm for our summer-cut flowers.

Sunflowers are a national symbol in Ukraine, and I reckoned that if we put 10 seeds into an envelope with a few planting instructions and charged a fiver, we might raise a few bob for the Irish Red Cross.

People are great at contributing to a good cause, and this was just a way to return a little something that might provide pleasure and hope over the coming months.

However, the icing on the cake was when the local national school in Stamullen got the kids involved to assemble the packs and personalise them with their own illustrations.

The results were brilliant, with the kids also feeling like they were really doing their bit for a good cause.

So I stuck up a post on Twitter advertising the fact that I had these packs available to anyone wanting to raise money, and was blown away with the response, with literally hundreds of replies, requests and retweets, plus lots of love and support.

In fact, the first thing I did the next morning was get on to my seed supplier in Holland for another 10,000 sunflower seeds — otherwise we’ll have nothing to plant ourselves.

But it’s been so rewarding to be able to contribute about €250 worth of seed, labels and envelopes, and see it turn into €5,000 of cash for the Red Cross.

It also reminded me that social media isn’t all about people taking lumps out of each other.

I’ve pulled back a lot from Twitter over the last year, largely because any time I open my mouth, there’s always an environmental type jumping on my case, labelling me an ignorant and irresponsible thug.

It’s getting wearing, and I’ve given up trying to engage. Which is bad, since that’s equivalent of the environmental lobby walking out of the strategy group that was charged with setting out a future for the agricultural sector last year.

There are some parallels with the war in Ukraine here. The only way to stop the senseless slaughter of innocents is to get Russians and Ukrainians talking, regardless of how much they detest each other.

The only way to make meaningful progress on protecting the planet is to have the environmentalists and farmers in the same room.

A bit like having to deal with the septic tank, it’s a job that only gets nastier the longer we avoid it.

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie