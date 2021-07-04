Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: What environmental quotas might look like – 2c/L and a golden handshake for livestock farmers?

Methane has 28 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide Expand

Close

Methane has 28 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide

Methane has 28 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide

Methane has 28 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

What would an environmental quota look like in Irish agriculture?

It’s a bit like asking a farmer what his mother looks like naked. It’s not something they ever want to think about, but they’ve a fair idea if push came to shove.

Most dairy farmers have privately resigned themselves to the fact that the free-for-all since quotas were abolished in 2015 isn’t going to last forever.

Most Watched

Privacy