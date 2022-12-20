Darragh McCullough: Wall of regulations killing our abattoirs and sustainable opportunities

I was filming for Ear To The Ground in Louth’s last remaining abattoir last week.It’s run by Ardee butcher Martin Commins and was as neat as a pin.

Even the jeeps that were delivering the small trailers of lambs on that cold, crisp morning looked as though they’d been just wheeled out of the showroom.

The prospect of TV cameras has that effect, in fairness, but I’ve been on the job for long enough to be able to tell the difference between a quick clean-up that has been done for our benefit and habitual tidiness that is hard-wired into a place.

Unlike Martin, I’m not part of life’s neat gang. I love big new projects that invariably distract me from fixing up the loose ends from the last major challenge.

As a result, the yard at home always has a few pallets thrown in corners where they shouldn’t be. There’s a bit of fencing that needs tidying up since I swiped it with a loader… two years ago. And there’s always a pile of scrap steel that never seems urgent enough to warrant a trip to the scrap yard today.

I digress. The key point of this piece is up there in the first line. Even though there are two Louth abattoirs listed on the Food Safety Authority’s website, Martin told me that the other had closed in recent months, leaving just himself flying the flag for what many would deem a crucial element to a sustainable food system.

It’s ironic that the home county of Europe’s biggest beef baron, Larry Goodman, is struggling to maintain even a single remaining slaughterhouse.

Goodman’s ABP Group slaughters over 40,000 cattle and sheep a week in Ireland alone, with multiples of that being handled by the company across its web of plants in the UK and Poland.

Meanwhile, Martin Commins’ little plant might kill 60 lambs and a handful of heifers each week. The farmers that supply him love the simplicity of the set-up.

There’s no bawling pens of stock that have travelled overnight or the day before. There’s no queuing, no running around with paperwork from one office to the next. Generally, the animals have come from within 15km of the facility on the outskirts of Ardee and are killed with the minimum of fuss within a few hours of arrival.

It’s exactly what all the food writers, animal welfare campaigners and environmental champions want. Locally produced food, treated in the most humane way possible, in a way that maintains local lobs, skills and farming systems.

And yet even this plant was boarded up until very recently. It was only a massive spike in demand at his shop during Covid that gave Martin the confidence to reopen his abattoir in 2020. He had reluctantly closed its doors in the 1990s when the constantly shifting and increasingly unrealistic regulations were making it nonsensical to keep the plant going.

Prior to that, there were hundreds, if not thousands, of small slaughterhouses operating all over Ireland. Today, there are 169 listed on the Food Safety Authority’s website, including some that have recently quit the sector. Counties such as Dublin, Sligo, Wicklow, Wexford, Waterford and Monaghan have only two or three premises each. But maybe the exodus has started to change the value that local authorities see in these businesses.

Martin admitted that he found the officials very helpful when he approached them about the possibility of reopening. In the end, all it took was a bit of paint and a new hoist, and he was back in business.

But the Government generally don’t make it easy with their approach to other aspects of sustainability.

We’re constantly being told that there’s a world of more environmentally sustainable opportunities for farmers to diversify in to. Organics, renewable energy, horticulture and selling direct.

But there’s a reason for everything. The reason that farmers aren’t queuing up to plant trees or erect turbines is because they hit a wall of regulations that defeats all but the most well resourced.

We all know we need rules and regulations for society to work, but where’s the common sense to ensure the rules don’t get in the way of where we really want to be?

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie.

