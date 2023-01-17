Darragh McCullough: The tillage sector needs good leadership, not whingeing

Do farmers need another lobby group competing for their time, effort and money?

This was the question going through my head as I left the Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) meeting in Meath last week.

Farmers should already have Rolls Royce representation courtesy of the €20m a year they hand over to the bevy of lobby groups acting on their behalf.

And yet the last decade has seen thousands break away from the big gorilla that is (was?) the IFA to pursue their own agenda.

In the process, they’ve turned their back on the idea that has been a core IFA motto — strength in numbers.

And as many of the splinter organisations learn to their cost, just because they get a bunch of angry farmers waving placards on the Nine O’Clock News, it doesn’t mean they will be given a seat at the top table.

Some, like the ICSA and the hill farmers, toughed it out until they were finally recognised as having a legitimate mandate.

But others such as Beef Plan are unlikely to ever become a permanent fixture in national farm negotiations.

There is a risk that IGGG will go the same way. The full attendance at their north-east regional meeting is proof that there is gap in the market for leadership.

In the past, they would have all been hardcore IFA members, but they are part of a growing number of Ireland’s 7,000 specialist tillage growers who believe that their interests aren’t being adequately represented by the IFA.

However, rather than outlining a series of constructive goals and steps for the sector to take, the meeting veered towards a whinge-fest of negativity.

Speakers opened the meeting by highlighting how changes to the EU subsidy regime will reduce tillage payments.

There’s no doubt that the estimated €20m a year that growers are predicted to lose when the reforms are complete is a serious blow to profitability in tillage.

But it’s also true that €20m of new tillage payments have been created in the form of protein aid and straw incorporation schemes.

There’s scope for additional payments that reward environmentally friendly measures on tillage farms. But constructive debate about the possibilities was not on the agenda at the IGGG meeting.

Another downer was an update on the target that requires farmers to halve pesticide usage in the next six years. Instead of opening a discussion about how this might be achieved, the organisers stressed the importance of everybody in the room lodging their objections to the new directive before the closing date for submissions in the coming days.

Yet when pressed for suggestions as to the key issues to be raised, none of the IGGG representatives present were able to outline their own objections to the EU’s sustainable usage directive.

The irony is that farmers have already achieved 40pc of the EU target through the removal of a number of products from the market in recent years.

A glimmer of hope did come from one farmer who called for the formation of a tillage co-op to build processing capacity back into the sector.

Read More

He cited the success of the dairy sector in adding value to the basic commodity of milk via the various fractions the high-tech plants were now able to extract.

But laudable suggestions of tillage farmers pooling enough resources to construct a €100m processing plant are a long shot when you consider their reluctance to get behind a similar proposal for sugar beet just a few years ago.

That idea was well costed out and had promising potential, but growers still baulked at the final fence when it came to committing serious cash.

There are plenty of studies pointing to the higher returns that can be extracted from Irish grain via protein and amino acid fractions. But these will remain theoretical notions until leaders are able to put a constructive plan in front of farmers that clearly outlines why it makes sense for them to invest.

In the meantime, farmers end up wallowing in their own negativity and missing a golden opportunity.

All the research shows that tillage is by far the most sustainable enterprise within Irish farming when measured on carbon emissions.

Tillage growers believe they are being outbid by dairy farmers on every new parcel of ploughable land that comes on the market. This is because dairy is riding high on the hog following a couple of record years of profits.

However, milk producers are going to run out of road sooner than they’d like to admit. Every acre of land that goes under the cow rather than the plough has a double whammy effect on agriculture’s emissions.

Not only will an acre of land that disappears into dairying see its emissions balloon, it’s also the loss of another three or four tonnes of native grain that could be used to reduce the millions of tonnes of grain being imported for the national herd.

The impact on emissions of these changes are huge. It is estimated that a tonne of imported South American grain can have 20 times the carbon footprint of its Irish equivalent.

This is why the Government has a policy of increasing the national tillage area by nearly 20pc. So there’s actually a wind behind tillage farmers’ backs — if only they’d realise it.

But it will take good leadership to dispel the doom and gloom and it’s up to growers to light the torch.

​Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie.