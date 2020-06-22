Farming

Darragh McCullough: The rain has finally arrived, but the heat is on in more ways than one on our farm

New arrivals: The day-old turkey chicks were loaded up in Essex on Wednesday afternoon and arrived in east Meath at 3am.on Thursday. They will be kept under lamps for three weeks until they are hardy enough to survive without the heat.

Darragh McCullough

This year's turkey chicks arrived in the middle of the night last Thursday. The day-old chicks are loaded into what look like big pizza boxes with four compartments and a special green goo in a little cardboard trough down the centre.

With each box holding 100 chicks, and each chick costing about a fiver, there was a lot of money tied up in the four boxes that arrived in the gate at 3am.

They had been loaded onto trucks in Essex the previous afternoon, but only landed off the ferry at midnight, and had to do a few stops before they got to east Meath.