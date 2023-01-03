Darragh McCullough: The price of peace for Irish farmers – things are going to get a lot tougher for us when Putin eventually pulls out of Ukraine

Christmas was exactly how it is supposed to be, surrounded by family, food and a TV bursting with Christmas movies.

But instead of settling for one of the more upbeat offerings, we opted to settle down for 148 minutes of the grimmest war movie I have ever seen. Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front is superbly executed but forget about happy endings.

It was another poignant reminder as we ate and drank our fills over the festive period that all is not well on Europe’s Eastern front.

When Vladimir Putin kicked off his invasion of Ukraine nearly 11 months ago, and then found his troops beating a hasty retreat from the outskirts of Kyiv less than six weeks later, I thought this was going to be a mercifully short war where Russia’s dictator would simply run out of money or support for the billion-dollar-a-day invasion.

Instead, it now appears that both sides are dug in, and nobody is showing any signs of backing down.

Putin’s army continues to slay Ukrainians with every new wave of missiles he sends in, and Ukrainians continue to hold back his troops from taking any further territory.

But some things are becoming clear. Putin is never going to take control of Ukraine. Instead, he has cemented ties that will bind Ukraine to Europe. The war has also forced the EU to address its dependency on foreign regimes for fossil fuels.

What will this mean for Irish farmers? It should open up real possibilities in renewable energies in the form of biodigesters, biomass and solar.

It has also put a country that is nearly eight times the size of Ireland in the queue to be assimilated into the EU. There are an estimated 8.3 million households in Ukraine involved in agriculture, according to the USDA.

Compare that to the 10.3m farming households that make up the EU’s agriculture base. The assimilation of such a vast agricultural country into the existing CAP structures would be a mammoth task, and one that would inevitably dilute the pot for Irish farmers.

But that could take decades to implement. As soon as the war ends, which it will, grain and fertiliser will start to flow more freely. Who knows how quickly prices will drop, but fall they will.

Lower grain prices will have a knock-on impact on meat, dairy and poultry products, which have been at sky-high levels over the last year.

However, the rampant inflation that has seen every single cost at farm level increase over the last year will not go into reverse. I can’t see the cost of machinery, labour, medicines and sprays falling any time soon, so the overall cost base of production here has moved irreversibly up.

The other big input cost that has found legs over recent months is land. Whether you are renting, leasing or buying, land prices in Ireland have increased by about 50pc over the last two years, from what I can see.

This is driven by the strong returns that dairy and tillage have experienced over the last few years, coupled with a strong under-lying economy that has no shortage of investors keen on a slice of the aul sod.

How much will this change when a peace deal is finally reached between the Russians and the Ukrainians?

Or look even further afield to China, where some believe that the next Bear Stearns bank is simply waiting to burst. Maybe it’s a Chinese invasion of Taiwan that destroys the global microchip supply chain that kicks off the next crisis? Maybe there’s another pandemic around the corner?

Of course it’s pointless trying to second-guess all these possibilities. But one anecdote from the family history that was being recalled over the Christmas turkey was the impact that the end of World War II had on my grandad’s ability to pay for his new farm.

I had always understood that bumper grain harvests coupled with great prices in the years after the War had allowed him to pay for a farm that was double the size of the one he was leaving.

But it turns out that he also got a bounce from his land deal. In the 12 months between 1945 when he bought Elmgrove Farm and 1946 when he eventually sold his original farm in Monasterboice, land prices almost doubled.

After five years of warfare that had ravaged Europe and killed up to 60 million, confidence and hope were suddenly surging through the veins of every Western economy.

I can see the same happening for land values in huge tracts of land across Eastern Europe over the coming years, but Ireland’s already heated land market is probably more exposed to a fall in value than another lift.

Dairy and tillage have just come through a once-in-a-generation bumper year. Lower output prices coupled with a higher input cost base is a likely scenario for these sectors over the coming years.

Fortune favours the brave, but discretion is the better part of valour. Tread carefully!

​

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie