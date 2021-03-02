Farming

Darragh McCullough: The legacy of an epidemic — the toll of the Foot and Mouth cull is still being felt 20 years on

Foot and Mouth was like a warm-up act for the calamity that Covid has turned out to be

Draconian measures: Slaughtered sheep at a farm on the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth in March 2001 Photo: PA Expand

Draconian measures: Slaughtered sheep at a farm on the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth in March 2001 Photo: PA

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

It’s 20 years ago this month since the first case of Foot and Mouth disease was identified on a farm near the Ballymascanlon Hotel on the Cooley peninsula.

The hotel became the temporary HQ for the Department of Agriculture, army personnel and a bevvy of reporters who knew this was going to be one of the biggest stories of the year.

As a nation, we had spent the previous weeks watching in horror as the massive funeral pyres smouldered on the news bulletins from the UK.

