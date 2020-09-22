Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: The harvest party that I never planned: just another of the challenges of modern farming

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath Expand

Close

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath

Darragh Mc Cullough on his farm in Co. Meath

I always have notions about throwing a party to celebrate the end of harvest. However, by the time we get there everyone is too knackered to bother.

This year, I discovered that someone decided to throw a massive party on the farm anyway. To say it was a surprise party is an understatement.

Sunday was to be our final day of harvest, with just one block of 30 acres of beans left to harvest in a beautiful field I rent beside the local beach.