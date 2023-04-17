Darragh McCullough: The ‘family farm’ concept is a cosy but lazy camouflage for politicians to hide under

Macra recently took issue with the Department of Agriculture for limiting access to farm grants for farms with more than 120 cows.

Apparently, this is the maximum size that a family farm can reach. Any farm breaching this arbitrary number ceases to be a family farm, and therefore ceases to be deserving of State support.

But the real issue here isn’t whether the limit should be 120 cows.

Instead, we should be asking why politicians, farm leaders and policymakers are so obsessed with protecting only the family farm?

In 2023, what constitutes a family farm?

We know the ideal that is supposed to spring to mind.

Dad and son milk 100 cows, and rear the beef calves to slaughter, and grow 20 acres of spring barley.

Mum does the paperwork, in between looking after the rest of the kids.

Grandad still feeds the calves, while Granny keeps a few chickens and grows the most floury spuds you ever tasted in her always tidy vegetable patch.

There are actual families out there that tick many if not all of the above.

But there are as many definitions of what a farm family can be as there are stars in the night sky.

Take my own case for example. I inherited a farm from my parents that they had taken over from my grandparents. So far, so good.

I work full-time on the farm, albeit with weekly distractions that include writing and broadcasting.

Up to this point, I still tick the political boxes, but from here on I’m going to struggle.

I’ve no kids to take over the farm. Nor does any other family member help out on the farm.

Worse again, I employ up to 40 people at certain times of the year. Not only are they entirely unrelated to me, most of them aren’t even Irish.

My family farm credentials have gone so way off course at this point that it’s possible serious questions should be raised as to whether I — whisper it — am actually that unmentionable: an industrial-sized operation.

Because with so many staff, and most of what we produce being exported, isn’t that everything a family farm isn’t?

Many would be tempted to reach for adjectives such as ‘mega’, ‘intensive’ and ‘corporate’ to describe any farm that happened to be one of the largest of its kind in the country.

Whoopsie! Tick, tick, tick. I run one of the largest flower farms in Ireland, where we try to maximise output and have incorporated the business in our efforts to thrive and survive. The fact that there’s only a handful of flower farms in the country could be conveniently ignored at this point to ensure that all these claims remain black and white.

While we’re at it, let’s throw in my dairy farm partnership with my neighbour.

Over 500 cows farmed under derogation across multiple farms, with hundreds of acres rented! Again, it’s important to ignore my minority shareholding here since that just muddies the water.

I’m pretty sure that I’m a lost cause for the family farm brigade, but I’m also a good example of the utter nonsense of using such terminology to either defend or define who is worthy of support in Irish agriculture.

Why has nobody been calling this out before now? Does the single farmer disqualify themselves because they have no immediate family to parade in front of the policymakers?

Is the large family with multiple large-scale farms to be disregarded for all supports? Even if they are creating more employment, innovation and tax returns than the vast majority?

At what point does the part-time farmer stop qualifying as a family farm? When they work 10 hours a month or 10 hours a year on the farm?

The fact is that the family farm concept is a cosy but lazy camouflage for politicians to hide under.

With every passing decade, it becomes more disconnected from the diverse realities of modern farms and, dare I say it, families.

Ireland is blessed with a broad base of over 130,000 landowners who have varying degrees of involvement in farming.

We’ve giants of men like Davitt and Plunkett to thank for the plurality of land ownership in Ireland.

In turn, this stakehold in the countryside has fostered a degree of equality and empowerment that is often invisible, but key to our current economic success.

Most started out as that quintessential family farm over a century ago when the Land League and Land Commission began their transformation of Irish ownership. Those 37-acre Land Commission farms fed and educated the same families that overcame the colonial legacy and mass emigration to become world leaders in the arts, academia, business and sport.

But these farms have evolved in hundreds if not thousands of different ways since then. They are still a cornerstone of our heritage and culture, but it’s time to stop pretending that the family farm is the only model worth protecting in Irish agriculture.​

​Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie