Darragh McCullough: The environmental juggernauts seem to be coming at us from every angle

But probably the most outrageous offering from the broadcaster is the one due to air tonight: How to Steal Pigs and Influence People, a documentary following a YouTuber specialising in breaking into pig farms to release pigs to 'freedom' - and generate as much publicity as possible in the process.

The previous show was the latest cunning conundrum from reality TV producers: forcing families to go vegetarian unless they are able to stomach slaughtering and eating their own pet. In this case each family is presented with a different pet: a chicken, lamb or pig that they then spend months rearing and falling in love with. Cue pure telly gold with families weeping and pledging to change their way of life forever.

Last week we were treated to a polemic by vegan and environmental activist George Monbiot, making the case for abandoning farming altogether now that Finnish scientists have come up with a way to combine soil bacteria, electricity and air to make edible carbohydrates and proteins.

Surely promoting vigilantism is a clear breach of the ethics governing a national broadcaster? Maybe this is beside the point after Channel 4 invested over €1m in The Meatless Farm company based in Leeds. They've skin in the game, if you'll excuse the pun.

As a farmer at times like this I feel like a rabbit caught in the headlights. I'm talking about the blinding beams on the environmental juggernauts that seem to be coming at us from every direction.

Use less inputs and go organic, they said. Then we're told that intensive indoor meat systems like pig and poultry have lower carbon footprints per kilo of meat than extensive outdoor alternatives.

Plant crops for green biomass energy, they said. Now they tell us that biomass isn't really as green as other renewables.

Get rid of your cows is the latest chorus being preached from the sustainability pulpit. Of course any idiot can see that this makes no sense if it results in the Brazilians doubling the rate at which they clear the remaining rainforest to accommodate the demand for extra cows.

Then you have to try to hold your tongue while everyone implores you to switch from grazing animals to 'simply' growing more crops for human consumption.

Like that's something we haven't tried before and nearly broke us in the process.

As most farmers struggle to break even, it's easy to understand why they see red when they're being blamed for not being more green.

Then we treated to TV schedules telling us that we are fair game for vigilante vegans, presumably justified by the theory that farmers won't even exist in 20 years' time.

This is the conclusion of Monbiot, an influential English columnist and author who has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

The vegan son of blue-blood conservatives is convinced that no farming system is going to truly save the planet from destruction.

Instead, he sees all future food being derived from bacterial cultures grown in labs anywhere from Oughterard to outer space.

He joins an increasing number of high-profile UK figures calling for the discontinuation of farming on huge swathes of Britain.

They believe that cutting out animal farming systems will free up half of the UK's farmland to be rewilded, while humans can content themselves with fruit, veg and grain from the remaining 50pc.

Experiment

It throws up the prospect of a fascinating experiment as the Brits attempt to rewrite their own rulebook in their new post-Brexit world.

The geniuses that have marched everyone up this political cul-de-sac will be keen to prove to the British public how radically better they all are out of the EU.

It's more than possible that they will latch onto agriculture as the ideal guinea pig for stage one of the trial.

UK farmers are fully expecting the €30,000 of subsidies that they currently receive on average from the EU to continue uninterrupted.

I can see how those subsidies will become entirely dependent on farmers converting a minimum portion of their farm into wildlife parks, complete with public access.

Looking at the way the next EU CAP reform is shaping up, there may not be a lot of difference between a radical reform of UK farming policy and the rest of the EU.

It will just be easier and faster to roll out in Britain. My advice? Keep calm and carry on farming.

Indo Farming