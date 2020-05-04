Farming

Darragh McCullough: Striking a balance between risking your health and risking your business

Fallout: Darragh McCullough says the market for his 20lb Christmas turkeys might evaporate due to the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis: "If the family gatherings are all 20pc smaller, that's a 20pc smaller bird they'll be looking for."

It's slowly starting to hit home that the Covid-19 pandemic is going to drag out for months if not years. I was one of those who was too optimistic at the start, half hoping, half expecting normality to resume after a month or two of restrictions and hassle.

But we're all starting to get a glimpse of the new reality unfolding before us. Pubs and restaurants that can't enforce physical distancing look likely to be shuttered for the foreseeable future.

Or at least until a vaccine is readily available. But with a timeline of one to two years suggested for a vaccine, some businesses will never open their doors again.