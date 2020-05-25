Farming

Darragh McCullough: Stop the double standards and start protecting our meat factory workers

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

The explosion of Covid-19 cases in meat factories has exposed the meat industry, and Irish society, to some uncomfortable truths.

In a Dáil debate last Thursday the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, revealed how workers in meat plants account for a staggering 94pc of all workplace-related cases of Covid-19.

It is understandable that meat factories are difficult places to control the spread of a viral disease like Covid-19.