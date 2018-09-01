Farm Ireland
Darragh McCullough: Solar should be the magic bullet - so why am I reluctant to pull the trigger?

 

Darragh McCullough eats, sleeps and lives farming.
Darragh McCullough

Gurteen Agricultural College hosted another marvellous open day around the theme of renewable energy recently.

It's a subject close to my heart, as I have been agonising over whether to install solar panels on the home farm.

On paper it's a no-brainer. I use a lot of electricity keeping a fridge going for flowers for most of the year, and then burn my way through another truckload when we switch on big industrial fans to dry the bulbs.

We have little change out of €20,000 for our annual electricity bill, which would be four to five times the amount for a typical dairy farm.

Solar should be the magic bullet in that the fridge works hardest when temperatures are highest and the sun is blazing away. This is also when solar panels will produce most electricity.

To cap it all, the likes of TAMS or the Horticultural Grant offers the possibility of a 40pc contribution towards the capital costs, which in my case would be about €50,000.

Solar energy panels
Solar energy panels

For this outlay, I should be able to offset about 25pc of my electricity costs, so the payback would be about six to seven years.

So what's stopping me? Well, the moving goalposts for one. The costs of the technology keep decreasing - for example, the cost of solar panels has fallen by 60pc in the last six years. How much will they fall in the next six?

In addition, the technology itself keeps progressing and improving.

So while battery storage is still pretty expensive and not massively efficient now, that's likely to change over the next few years, too. Some 20 years ago, we were told we would all have wind turbines out the back of our sheds and biomass boilers.

The reality is that of the few small turbines that I know of on farms, many aren't even running because the economics don't stack up.

Disillusioned

And as for biomass boilers - just ask farmers that planted willow and miscanthus. There's a lot of people very disillusioned about how that all worked out, with hundreds of acres of miscanthus ripped out and willow lying unharvested.

And there's still no way for small-scale (yes, a €50,000 solar panel installation is still small) to feed surplus electricity back into the grid for any kind of sensible rate. So farmers like me are wary. There's been way too many false dawns for us to fall for the latest gee-whiz technology.

But it's not just the rapidly evolving technology that's making people wary. I met a lot of farmers at Gurteen who had nightmare stories about their attempts to connect to the energy grid, whether that's gas or electricity. Indeed, public servants told me that farmers have to cough up €8,500 'hello money' just for the privilege of being able to talk to the likes of Eirgrid about the possibility of a grid connection.

That's before getting planning permission or paying any of the fees levied for an actual connection. By that stage, you are looking at the guts of €100,000.

When this is compared to the systems in the likes of Denmark - where thousands of farmers and communities are connected to the grid with simple net-metering systems that go one way when you are using electricity and the opposite when you are supplying power back into the grid - it would make you wonder what's gone wrong here.

When Minister Denis Naughten, who has responsibility for the entire energy sector, is challenged on this, his response is that his priority is to get big players with large installations of turbines or solar panels connected to the grid to ensure Ireland meets at least some of its renewable energy targets that were set down by the EU nearly a decade ago. In fairness to him, time is against us on avoiding fines which are estimated to be in the hundreds of millions.

But in the meantime, the so-called democratisation of energy supplies is on ice. This was to be an energy revolution where any individual that invested in renewable energy could plug into the national grid and do their bit to make Ireland greener and save themselves a few bob in the process.

It's exactly what is happening on farms all over Europe and Britain. While Minister Naughten will point to the Government allocation of €22bn over the next decade for renewable energy initiatives, I get the sense that it won't be the lack of grants that will be the stumbling block for the long-awaited revolution to happen.

It's the monopolisation of the grid network that every energy supplier needs to plug into. Whether it's the €100,000 price tag for a turbine or solar panel to supply more than a few households with power, or the lack of flexibility around injection points into the gas network, the cake is being carved up by the multinational players.

We have already seen how toxic the wind sector became because of the inability of local communities to benefit from any of the large developments, and now the same is being played out in the solar farm technology.

The ultimate irony in all of this is that the agricultural sector is being asked to reinvent itself as a more environmentally friendly, low emissions sector. So on one hand we have the Government funding all kinds of 'smart' farming initiatives designed to make farmers more efficient in their use of resources.

All the while, the bigger game-changer of farmers helping to reduce Ireland's dependence on imports for 90pc of its energy requirements, and supplement declining farm income, is being stymied by Government monopolies that control our energy grids.

Our European competitors move toward the holy grail of carbon neutrality, while increasing emissions are set to make Irish agriculture the punch-bag of Ireland's environmental policy.

And the energy sector remains the preserve of the international elite.

Indo Farming

