Darragh McCullough: Solar energy is a golden opportunity, but our farm leaders need to set the agenda

Last June, over the space of two short days, 56kW of panels were installed on the roof of a shed here on the farm. In round numbers, they cost about €56,000 including VAT, but I was able to knock 30pc off that by way of an SEAI grant.

We missed May which is one of the biggest solar energy generation months of the year, but going by what they have generated so far, I’m reasonably confident that they’ll offset 25pc of my annual electricity bills. This will equate to about €6,000 annually.

Farm shed roofs are perfect locations for solar panels, turning otherwise redundant space into power generation out of the eyeline of the general public.

