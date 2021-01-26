Darragh McCullough: Solar energy is a golden opportunity, but our farm leaders need to set the agenda

Last June, over the space of two short days, 56kW of panels were installed on the roof of a shed here on the farm. In round numbers, they cost about €56,000 including VAT, but I was able to knock 30pc off that by way of an SEAI grant.

We missed May which is one of the biggest solar energy generation months of the year, but going by what they have generated so far, I’m reasonably confident that they’ll offset 25pc of my annual electricity bills. This will equate to about €6,000 annually.

Farm shed roofs are perfect locations for solar panels, turning otherwise redundant space into power generation out of the eyeline of the general public.

That’s a seven year pay-back or 14pc return on investment, which is as good a home for my money as I can find.

Despite the suitability of solar on my farm, there is a good reason that every farm shed in the country isn’t covered in panels.

Intensive units

Most farms don’t use a lot of electricity during the day, every day. The exceptions are intensive units, like pigs, poultry and horticulture.

The average dairy farm will spend €5,000 annually on electricity, but it needs that power early in the morning and later in the evening, just missing out on the key hours when the sun is really doing its thing.

The problem for dairy farmers is that batteries are still too expensive to slot into the mix to store that power for the period that they need it.

But even when batteries become affordable enough to be plugged into dairy units all over the country, there will be a whole swathe of the farming community in the beef, sheep and tillage sectors where minimal power requirements will preclude them from being able to utilise solar at any scale beyond what they need for their own homes.

But if you ever get the chance again to fly in a plane over farming areas in the UK and western Europe, you will be struck by the sheer number of farm buildings covered in solar panels.

Grid

Power generation companies sign up farmers to rent their roof-space, and everyone gets a slice of the pie.

Why hasn’t that happened here? Our state monopoly, ESB Networks, insisted for years that the grid wouldn’t be able to handle power heading in both directions.

This is patently nonsense given that our European neighbours have been able to engineer exactly that.

And there has finally been official acknowledgement that this is so, courtesy of the public consultation started two weeks ago by the Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan.

Why yet another consultation period is required is beyond me. All that needs to be thrashed out is what price will be paid per unit generated.

An obvious starting point is the price point that is already being paid to other renewable energy sources. It’s somewhere between 6-7c/kWh.

Of course if you have a couple of 1 megawatt wind turbines up on the top of a mountain, or maybe 200 acres of solar panels, you’ve got efficiencies of scale that allow you to make a good return even at these low rates.

It’s those economic realities that have concentrated all the spoils of Ireland’s renewable energy resources into the hands of a few multi-national operations hardwired into pension funds.

But if the Minister is serious about democratising the nation’s capacity for energy generation, he has to make it viable for a beef farmer to borrow for say 50kW of panels on the shed and have the loans paid off in 10 years.

That would provide a bit of scope for the farmer to make a return on their investment over the remaining 15-year working life of the panels.

Carbon footprint

My rudimentary maths estimate that would require a payment rate of close to 12c/kWh. Granted this would be a cost borne by the consumer, but consider all the upsides.

Ireland needs every ounce of renewable energy it can get, rather than relying on imported fossil fuels.

And rather than having farmers punished for their carbon footprints, they should be empowered to earn carbon credits to offset their emissions.

It would also be a regionally dispersed source of power with the money reverting right back into the heart of rural communities.

What’s not to like? And why haven’t we heard the farm organisations jumping up and down at this golden opportunity for farmers to get a slice of a guaranteed income for a generation to come?