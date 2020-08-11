Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: Slick advertising has blinded us to the realities of cheap food production


Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM Expand
Production line: The meat processors&rsquo; ability to produce the cheap food consumers have come to expect as the norm depends on access to cheap labour and economies of scale Expand

Close

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Production line: The meat processors&rsquo; ability to produce the cheap food consumers have come to expect as the norm depends on access to cheap labour and economies of scale

Production line: The meat processors’ ability to produce the cheap food consumers have come to expect as the norm depends on access to cheap labour and economies of scale

/

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

To survive in the food sector, you can do one of two things: get big enough so you can afford to sell as cheap as chips; or develop a strong enough brand that you can charge a premium.

Of course, if you hit the jackpot, you can do both, become a global brand and retire to an island of your choice.

For the rest of us, it's a case of hanging in there in the hope that we've backed the right horse.