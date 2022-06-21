Farming

Darragh McCullough: Quality assurance checks are a pain in the arse but they can help us up our game

Darragh McCullough

Darragh McCullough on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand
Inspections and audits are useful for making on-farm improvements. Photo: Picture posed Expand

Darragh McCullough on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Photo: Damien Eagers

I was out filming for the next season of Ear To The Ground in Cavan last week. It was the first time I got caught in the rain for some time.

We were spending the day with an AI technician, driving up and down the little roads that hug the dense drumlin country between Shercock, Bailieborough and Cootehill.

