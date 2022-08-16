Darragh McCullough: People clueless about sacrifices farmers must make to hit emissions targets

A 10pc reduction in the average herd of 80 cows would reduce a farmer’s income by €8,000 a year at current prices. Photo: Clare Keogh

I never truly believed the old trope that the Irish are a nation of storytellers.

I always rationalised that everyone can tell a story. But last weekend I realised that few countries relish the opportunity to recount a yarn with the same gusto as the Irish.

It was a wedding in the Czech Republic, which is a lovely spot by the way. Eye-popping medieval castles, fantastic public transport, gorgeous restaurants and all for about half the price you’d pay here.

I suspect many Irish have laboured under the same false notions that I had about life in many of these former Soviet states. You know, that it is still a bit miserable and they’d be only delighted to take a job in Ballinasloe or Ballydehob cleaning tables and milking cows.

The reality is that their wages go twice as far in their own countries, where rising standards of living make it comparable with most of the rest of the EU.

So we need to get over ourselves and figure out a way of cleaning up our own mess without being dependent on Eastern European labour.

But back to the wedding. There were all the usual best man and proud father speeches, with the added complication of translations for the linguistically challenged guests.

The Czechs stuck to the script, thanked the relevant parties, declared their love for the happy couple and toasted them happiness for the years ahead. Not one of them went over two minutes.

When the opposite numbers in the Irish camp stood to reciprocate, they settled themselves into story mode.

“I want to tell you a little story about when I first met this young man,” and away they went. The stories were funny and poignant, rambling and eloquent, and generally a nightmare for the translators.

But they left us with an insight into the couple that were tying the knot and made us all feel a connection with both the wider families and the significance of the day for all involved.

Over the same weekend, I got chatting with a guest from the heart of Dublin 4. The chat veered towards the new emissions targets that have been set for the agriculture sector.

“I don’t really understand what all the fuss is about. Why don’t the farmers just cut the number of cows and use the land for something else?”

I could feel my blood pressure rising.

“Well, nobody else is being asked to cut their incomes by 10pc,” I countered, in a way that barely concealed my tetchiness.

“But can they not replace that income with something else from the land?” came the genuinely baffled reply.

“Of course not,” I retorted, before remembering to dial it back for the sake of the holiday spirit.

In that momentary pause, I realised that the fundamentals of the debate that has raged in agricultural circles for months have flown right over the heads of the vast majority.

They’ve only a vague idea of the difference between silage and slurry, while the minutiae of protected urea, multi-species swards and genetic gain are totally lost on them.

Read More

Perhaps the costs that these targets will impose on the average farmer are not widely known because of poor communication on both sides.

On one side, we have farm representatives that often sound more like climate deniers than people that are looking to build sustainable businesses.

On the other side, we’ve a Government that refuses to acknowledge that the targets cannot be met without any cut to the national herd.

The textbook example will be the average dairy farmer with 80 cows. My guess is that the carbon-reducing technologies will deliver little more than half of the reduction required. That will force a herd reduction of at least 10pc, which would reduce income by €8,000 a year at current prices.

No other group of workers is being asked to take a hit of this size.

Some will claim that the public will also be coughing up thousands in income in the form of higher electricity bills and higher taxes on petrol and diesel cars. Of course farmers will be paying for these changes too, but that seems to be lost on the debate so far.

Everybody goes on about changing the narrative, but really, farmers just need to tell their story. We produce some of the lowest carbon beef and dairy in the world because that’s where Ireland’s natural advantages lie.

When the opportunity to expand cow numbers presented itself 10 years ago, it was the best bet in town for those looking to guarantee a full-time living from farming.

Now we know that farming needs to cut its emissions and farmers will do what is required, provided they don’t get unfairly burdened with the costs of doing so.

When you pare it back, it’s not a complicated story. So why aren’t we telling it?

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie.