Darragh McCullough: One year after getting a €12,000 electricity bill here’s what’s changed

After getting the shock of our lives last year with a €9,000 electricity bill when we fell out of contract, I had a big red ‘X’ on the calendar here to ensure the same never happened again and we switched supplier on time.

But I got another shock this time when I discovered that our electricity price for the next 12 months will be just as bad at the rate that crippled me last August. The only difference is I’ll be expecting the kicking this time.

We are going to see our daily rate basically double from €0.20 per kilowatt hour (kWh) to €0.40. The nightly rate is doubling too, albeit on a smaller amount.

The only silver lining is that every time I look at the solar panels on the sheds, I can console myself that they are paying themselves off twice a fast as I could’ve hoped. At current prices, they’ll have paid for themselves in less than three years.

But it’s also a reminder of that annoying feature of modern politics — the never-ending wait for Government promises to materialise.

The first one is the long promised payment for renewable energy that small generators like me literally give away for free to the national grid. While I am able to use 80pc of what I generate, the remaining 20pc is ‘spilled’ back into the ESB’s supply grid, where it gets hoovered up by somebody else, who in turn pays somebody somewhere for the privilege.

In an era when we are supposed to be doing everything possible to wean ourselves off the twin evils of fossil fuels and despots like Vladimir Putin, it’s bonkers that the Government can’t see the sense in at least rewarding those who do the right thing.

Eamon Ryan announced last summer that this was on the cards, but here we are 12 months and a war later, and still nobody can get their finger out on this issue.

Minister for Agriculture’s Charlie McConalogue is prone to a bit of the empty promises too, with his commitment to increase grant aid for solar energy installations in the last Budget.

However, another year’s best solar generating months are slipping by and nothing new is available from the Department of Agriculture.

Then they have the cheek to tell us farmers to ‘up our game’ to reduce emissions. What a load of cobblers.

But back to energy prices. In the last couple of days, I had a phone call from a European flower trader looking to buy about €200,000 worth of daffodil flowers from me next spring.

Not only that, but he was offering me as good a price as I’ve ever received for a fixed-volume contract. Normally, I’d be taking the arm and all off him, but there was an alarm bell ringing in my head that warned me to tread carefully.

It is unusual to get flower buyers keen to lock in on significant volumes so far out from the start of the season.

And bear in mind I’d only just realised that the cost of chilling my flowers in big industrial fridges next spring is going to be double what we would have ever paid before.

I’m guessing this might be just the start of the next wave of cost inflation that is coming at us this winter.

My staff, along with the millions employed by the State and private firms all over the country, are going to be clamouring for higher pay rates to cope with the spike in the basic cost of running a household.

If electricity is going to be expensive, you can bet diesel and other fuels will be in the same boat. All those inputs that are derived from oils such as sprays, fertiliser and plastic packaging are all set for further increases.

Where’s it all going to end? The whispers of recession are around and likely to get louder as these issues start to play out.

So rather than commit myself to a large order that I might otherwise regret, I took up half the flower trader’s offer for next spring. An each-way bet of sorts. Who needs the Lotto when you’ve got farming to gamble on every day!

Darragh McCullough runs a mixed farm enterprise in Meath, elmgrovefarm.ie.