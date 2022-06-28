Farming

Darragh McCullough: One year after getting a €12,000 electricity bill here’s what’s changed

Darragh's solar panels are paying for themselves twice as fast now Expand
Eamon Ryan promised a payment for renewable energy. Photo: Andres Poveda Expand

Darragh's solar panels are paying for themselves twice as fast now

Eamon Ryan promised a payment for renewable energy. Photo: Andres Poveda

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

After getting the shock of our lives last year with a €9,000 electricity bill when we fell out of contract, I had a big red ‘X’ on the calendar here to ensure the same never happened again and we switched supplier on time.

But I got another shock this time when I discovered that our electricity price for the next 12 months will be just as bad at the rate that crippled me last August. The only difference is I’ll be expecting the kicking this time.

