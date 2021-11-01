Farming

Back to Independent.ie

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: Nowhere else has a more sustainable Daisy, so why should we reduce the national herd?

Research shows only about one third of the area being grazed by the Irish heard is actually ploughable Expand

Close

Research shows only about one third of the area being grazed by the Irish heard is actually ploughable

Research shows only about one third of the area being grazed by the Irish heard is actually ploughable

Research shows only about one third of the area being grazed by the Irish heard is actually ploughable

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

To cull or not to cull. That is the question that will plague Irish farming for the coming decade.

Even the lower target of a 21pc cut in carbon emissions from agriculture by 2030 is wishful thinking. The vast majority of farmers haven’t adopted the basic measures that we know will reduce emissions by 10pc.

The other half of our prescribed reduction is dependent on technologies that haven’t even been developed yet. That leaves farmers with no other choice but to reduce the national herd.

Privacy