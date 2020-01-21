Darragh McCullough: New IFA boss must show real leadership to halt the fragmentation of the farming lobby

Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey
Tim Cullinan on his farm outside Toomevara. Photo: Alf Harvey
Darragh McCullough

This time next week Tim Cullinan will be president of Ireland's largest farm organisation, the IFA. Everyone is supposed to be nice to the new boy at the start of a new term, so in that spirit I wish him the best of luck.

But in reality there will be no honeymoon period for the new farm leader, so let's get down to business.

Cullinan (pictured) went for the populist approach during the election hustings which saw him question the science behind climate change and promising higher subsidies across the board.

However, I remain hopeful that there's more to the Tipperary man than soundbites. He has graduated from the school of hard economic realities by virtue of his chosen farm speciality: pigs.

When most other sectors were milking the subsidy system for headage and area aid, the pig men were surviving by dint of their ability to make a return from the world market. In order to survive, pig men had to get bigger or get out.

The 300 remaining pork producers are serious businessmen, with the ability to adapt to new technology, environmental regulations, cash-flow crunches, input volatility and employing staff.

These are key skills for farmers who plan to make a living from the food that they produce from their units over the next 20 years.

But it's very different for the majority of the farming population, who are now part-time and operating farms that are not viable according to the most recent national survey data. This showed that nearly two thirds of all farms were unable to provide even a minimum wage along with a 5pc return on non-land based assets.

Collectively, these farmers produce a lot of food. The sheep sector is a classic example, with the vast majority of participants part-time. Despite this, output is such that we are the fourth largest exporter of sheep meat in the world.

But individually, sheep farmers barely make a return on the animals they produce. Many are buying stock simply to keep the grass in check.

The penny is beginning to drop that the most important contribution these farmers make is not the food that they are capable of producing, but the habitats that they are best placed to manage.

The fact that farm subsidies will be less for food and more environmentally-driven in the future is already in train with the transfer of €100m a year from intensive full-time farms to extensive part-time farms through the convergence process that is flattening payments across Europe.

Those relying on producing food for a living will be reliant on what the market returns. Just like the pig farmers who have been doing that for a lifetime.

With this in mind, I would suggest two goals for Cullinan during his presidency.

For a start, our farm leaders need to stop misleading farmers on the CAP subsidy system. In an over-heating world grappling with climate change, the taxpayer doesn't want to pay farmers to maintain or increase their greenhouse gas emissions. This includes subsidies linked to production. We need leadership that is more honest about the direction of subsidies rather than wasting time on nonsensical definitions about 'active' farmers.

And the last 12 months were further proof that IFA is struggling to represent all farmers.

Social media platforms such as WhatsApp have facilitated action by frustrated farmers, but local protests are not going to count for much in the European arena where competing countries such as Romania, Poland, Italy and Spain can count nearly seven million farmers among their ranks.

Resources

On the international stage, the likes of the IFA and ICMSA pay tens of thousands of euro to be part of the ranks in Copa Cogeca and Farm Europe. None of the new groupings such as the Beef Plan Movement or Individual Farmers of Ireland have the resources to pay for this.

Will the new IFA president accept that the fragmentation of farmer representation poses a serious challenge for the agriculture sector?

If so, can he then set about creating a congress of farm organisations to once again give Irish farmers strength at the international negotiating table?

That would take real leadership. One can only remain hopeful.

