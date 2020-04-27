Farming

Darragh McCullough: Live by the sward: mixing it up can save you money and help the environment

Darragh McCullough pictured on his farm in Stamullen, Co. Meath. Picture credit; Damien Eagers / INM Expand
Change of focus: The inclusion of traditional grasses such as Timothy in a multi-species sward can reduce fertiliser bills without affecting yields Expand

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

There is a big push on in the Department of Agriculture to map out a 10-year plan to prevent the agriculture sector becoming an environmental pariah.

The Ag-climatise report received hundreds of submissions on how farmers should implement a minimum of a 10pc reduction in carbon emissions over the coming decade.

The feedback is that there is an over-reliance in the sector on protected urea being the magic bullet that will save everyone's skin.