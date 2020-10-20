Farming

Darragh McCullough: Latest robbery leaves us with no option but to install 24-hour surveillance

Reality: Automated gates and security cameras have become essential for any business premises

Reality: Automated gates and security cameras have become essential for any business premises

It was just another weekend at the little farm shop that we have cultivated at the end of the avenue to the farm house.

We sell all our farm produce there, from eggs, honey and pumpkins to the year-round array of flowers and bulbs that people have been stopping to buy from us for years.

Generally, a car pulls in, the punter either pops out to have a look at what’s on offer, or they stay put in their car because they know exactly what they want and know that one of the girls will bring it over and pop it into their car for them.