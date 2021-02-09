Darragh McCullough: Kiwis’ dodgy data could do serious damage to our dairy sector’s global reputation

The war of words has begun. Except this time it’s a war of numbers.

Teagasc came out with all their big guns blazing this week to counter the findings of a New Zealand report that claims Irish milk has a 60pc bigger carbon footprint than its Kiwi equivalent.

It was an impressive display of counter-intelligence by the State agency, with their directors and top researchers having trawled through every detail of the ‘Mapping the Carbon Footprint of Milk for Dairy Cows’ report by DairyNZ.

It is also proof of just how important being first to get your facts out in public is in this era of 24-7 bite-size news.

The Trump era showed how blatantly wrong claims can seed themselves quickly and permanently in the public mind.

So let’s try to put the record straight.

The report claimed that the carbon emissions for Irish milk is 1.18kg of CO2 equivalent. This left us languishing mid-table, behind countries such as the US, Canada and Sweden, which are highly reliant on indoor systems.

Meanwhile, the Kiwis conveniently found themselves miles ahead of everyone at an astonishing 0.74kg CO2 per litre.

Facts

Now for the facts part.

The DairyNZ report relies on frankly laughable data. Ireland’s national dairy data ensures that 320 farms, or about 2pc of the total, are included and weighted in our annual surveys. Compare this with the one in every 60,000 Chinese dairy farms included in the research.

The figure for India is even more ridiculous - 60 farms to represent the 150 million Indian dairy farms.

Even the figures for EU countries are dodgy. Bad enough that data from just 25 farms was used to represent the Portuguese dairy sector, but entirely nonsensical that they would all be located in the Azores!

Australia’s data is over a decade old, while some of the Dutch data is 20 years old.

Relying on bad data is one thing, but the Kiwi researchers didn’t even manage to transcribe the good data properly. These mistakes also led to a higher carbon figure for Irish milk.

Methodology

But the poor research doesn’t stop there. The authors say that they are using a life-cycle analysis methodology that considers all the elements used to produce a litre of milk.

This is only right and proper, since it’s the only way to capture the effect of ripping out habitats in Brazil to make way for more soya that ends up being shovelled into a cow on the other side of the planet.

And while the Kiwi’s acknowledged that dairying has been the biggest converter of forestry into pastureland in New Zealand, they’ve conveniently omitted this impact from their final figures.

What is nearly more unsettling is the fact that the only ‘expert’ review of the paper was conducted by an...Irish peer researcher.

“It is most unusual for a report to rely on a single peer review, and to then specify the nationality of the reviewer,” commented Teagasc’s head of research, Frank O’Mara.

He said that nobody in Teagasc was asked to review the paper, despite close connections between dairy researchers in Teagasc and their counterparts in New Zealand.

Disputed numbers

While the study has not been published in any peer reviewed journal, which is usually the stamp of approval for any international study, the disputed numbers are out there now, whizzing around the world via fibre-optic cables.

Product buyers, and certainly consumers, don’t have the time to be reading a 25-page report to figure out if the authors did their job properly.

Even if DairyNZ republishes the report with corrected figures, the damage will have been done.

It’s a harsh lesson for the likes of Teagasc and our dairy industry in the perils of agonising too much before getting our version of reality published on the world stage.

Glaring mistakes

But the republished version of the report with the glaring mistakes corrected still won’t even rank Irish dairy in the top third of the 18 countries listed.

This should sound a loud warning to Irish dairy farmers who think that switching on-masse to new technologies like protected urea are optional extras.

This step alone would wipe nearly 10pc off the sector’s carbon footprint. A further 5pc reduction can be achieved by just feeding a ration with a lower crude protein.

There’s also scope for slicing lumps off our emissions by doing the basics better in terms of breeding, grass management and fertility.

The final piece in the jigsaw for now would be the acknowledgement of the 0.5 tonnes of carbon that is sucked up by grassland grazed by dairy herds.

All combined, this would drop our carbon footprint to 0.7kg of CO2 per litre. And that’s an actual fact.