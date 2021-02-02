Farming

Farming

Darragh McCullough: Kerry Co-op farmers should cash in their chips

Kerry shareholders got amazingly lucky in the ’70s… now the time is probably right to sell

Oh to be a Kerry Co-op shareholder! Their biggest worry right now is how to divvy up the €2.5bn cash pile that has been accumulating under their backsides for nearly 50 years. Talk about jammy dodgers.

Kerry farmers, despite what they might have you believe, are no better than any other county out there.

They just got rotten lucky the day they hired a 28-year-old Denis Brosnan in 1972. The right man, in the right place, at the right time.

