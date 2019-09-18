Darragh McCullough: 'It's been death by a thousand cuts for beef farming over the last 20 years'

At the same time Teagasc have released figures showing that current beef prices are €0.72/kg under the cost of production. An extra €1/kg would be required to give a suckler farmer a return of €126 per head.

These are key figures that explain a lot about why Irish beef farmers have been protesting for the last eight weeks.

A bit like the frog being slowly suffocated as water is brought to the boil, the death by a thousand cuts to farm subsidies over the last 20 years have been so gradual that it was barely noticeable for many farmers.

Farm organisations fought the good fight with every subsidy reform but it was always tinkering rather than halting the gradual but irreversible shift in the global trade and the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

In the same way that man can do little about the seismic drift of tectonic plates, no organisation representing 100,000 farm families on the edge of Europe was going to redirect the juggernaut of world politics.

The slow disappearance of the subsidy blanket has left the Irish beef sector more dependent than ever on the price that the meat factories actually pay. The processing industry hasn't been willing to make up the difference.

To the outsider nothing makes sense about the protracted beef protests that have dogged the sector for nearly two months.

If beef plant owners are some of the wealthiest people in the State, surely they can afford to pay the farmers more? If they don't, why don't the farmers call their bluff and stop producing beef and let the beef barons figure out the next step?

Farmer readers know that none of this is as simple as it appears. Beef animals are not widgets that stop coming out of a shed if the farmer decides to turn off the power at the end of the week.

But farmers must also accept that, barring another world war, the EU is never going back to a system that subsidises every extra animal or acre of land in production.

As global trade strengthens, and production intensifies, the political pressure is now to incentivise producers to re-wild land and allow room for the world's eco-system to breath.

The vast majority of farming doesn't do the environment any favours, but it is a necessity for humanity. So the emphasis from here on will be to only permit food production where it is necessary and self sustaining.

What does all this mean for the farmers looking at the current beef crisis?

There are no real winners

Everybody has to be able to come away from the table claiming that they won something. In the case of the beef barons, their ultimate goal is to give away as little of their margin as possible, while still maintaining their multi-million euro supply contracts. I can't see any reason why Ireland's beef billionaires won't achieve their goals.

Farmer negotiators also need a victorious outcome. On paper the initiative started by the Beef Plan Group has yielded big gains in more bonuses and promised reviews of how the sector operates.

But farmers hardened by weeks of protesting will rightly focus on what extra money will be in their pockets at the end of this stand-off.

They are also right to be wary of vague commitments to 'strategic structural reforms'.

Kerry dairy farmers thought they had won a valuable promise when Kerry Group promised to pay 'a leading milk price' to its suppliers.

But even that simple commitment has become mired in expensive legal wrangling. So I wouldn't be optimistic about the ability of any report, review or taskforce to guarantee higher beef prices in the future.

Retailers won't help beef farmers

The notion that supermarkets can be strong-armed or regulated into paying Irish farmers more than they can buy the beef for elsewhere is pie in the sky.

The drift away from sucklers will continue

Long term more and more beef farmers will drift out of an enterprise if it continues to cost them money.

Some of the reduction in throughput in the factories will be covered by an increase in animals from the dairy herd. But all the biggest beef processors have already diversified enough into other countries such as Britain, Poland and France to cushion any declines in their Irish businesses.

Beef production will remain a dead loss without a major increase in subsidies

Without a 30pc increase in prices from the beef factories, beef farmers are entirely dependent on additional subsidies from the EU to stay profitable.

I can't see Brussels bureaucrats riding to the rescue of the Irish beef sector, nor will the Irish Government be able to magic up the billions required.

The only hope in the form of subsidies will be ones to incentivise producers to wind down output. No beef farmer wants to hear that but I can't see it any other way.

Subsidy cuts since the late 1990s are at the heart of beef farmers' problems, writes Darragh McCullough

Indo Farming