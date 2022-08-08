Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 16.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Darragh McCullough: Is a farm pet really worth it in these difficult times?

Darragh's new dog Ellie checking out the start of the potato harvest at Elmgrove Farm Expand

Close

Darragh's new dog Ellie checking out the start of the potato harvest at Elmgrove Farm

Darragh's new dog Ellie checking out the start of the potato harvest at Elmgrove Farm

Darragh's new dog Ellie checking out the start of the potato harvest at Elmgrove Farm

Darragh McCullough Twitter Email

It started with a phone call to the local parish priest. “I hear you’ve a pup for sale Father,” says I, with Herself standing beside me trying to ear-wig in on the conversation.

I do indeed Darragh. Immaculate breeding. I’ve the mother and father up here at the parochial house. You’re welcome to visit anytime. Her brother is already gone and I was going to put her up online in the next day or so,” he replied.

Most Watched

Privacy